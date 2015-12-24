FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia Tech 76, Colgate 60
December 24, 2015 / 2:07 AM / 2 years ago

Georgia Tech 76, Colgate 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia Tech 76, Colgate 60

Guard Adam Smith scored a season-high 20 points, leading Georgia Tech to a 76-60 win over Colgate on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Smith, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, shot 8-for-11 from the field, including 3-for-5 on 3-pointers. His previous best this year was 19 points against Arkansas. His career high at Virginia Tech was 26 points.

Yellow Jackets forward Charles Mitchell scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting and added a team-high seven rebounds.

Georgia Tech (9-3) shot 55.9 percent from the floor, making 33 of 59 shots. The Yellow Jackets outrebounded Colgate 34-21 and produced 16 second-chance points. The Raiders made 48.9 percent of their field-goal attempts.

Colgate (4-7) was led by guard Austin Tillotson with 12 points and forward Jordan Swopshire with 11 points, including 6-for-6 from the line.

Georgia Tech jumped out to an 11-2 start, but Colgate responded with a 12-2 run to take a 14-13 lead.

The Yellow Jackets responded quickly with a 10-0 run and held Colgate scoreless for nearly five minutes while taking a 29-18 lead. Georgia Tech shot 54.8 percent and led 40-28 at halftime, with Mitchell scoring 12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
