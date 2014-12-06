Preview: Colgate at Ohio State

Ohio State looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season and wrap up a perfect run through the Buckeye Classic when the 13th-ranked Buckeyes host Colgate on Saturday. Ohio State is coming off a 64-55 loss at No. 5 Louisville on Tuesday in which the Buckeyes carved a 19-point deficit to four before falling short. The Raiders are off to a 1-6 start, but all of their losses have come by seven points or fewer.

Ohio State has sailed through its first three games in the round-robin Buckeye Classic, beating Sacred Heart, Campbell and James Madison by an average of 34 points. The Raiders have gone 1-2 in the event, beating Campbell but losing to James Madison and Sacred Heart. The teams have split two all-time meetings with the most recent coming during the 1980-81 season.

TV: 4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

ABOUT COLGATE (1-6): The Raiders let a five-point lead get away in the final three minutes of Wednesday’s 71-70 home loss to Sacred Heart. Leading scorer Damon Sherman-Newsome (16.3 points) played only 11 minutes and was limited to six points in that contest after suffering an injury midway through the first half. Guard Austin Tillotson (14.3 points) and center Ethan Jacobs (10.0 points) picked up the slack against Sacred Heart, but the Raiders need Sherman-Newsome, a 45.7 percent shooter from 3-point range, to be at full strength to have a shot against the Buckeyes.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (5-1): The Buckeyes need to get back on track at the offensive end after shooting a season-low 30.4 percent from the floor against Louisville. Freshman guard D‘Angelo Russell has made a splash in his first six collegiate games, averaging a team-high 17.8 points to go with 5.5 assists, and he and senior point guard Shannon Scott (8.2 points, 8.8 assists) give the Buckeyes two excellent ball-handlers. Sophomore forward Marc Loving (12.2 points) has scored in double digits in five of six games this season, and senior forward Sam Thompson (11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds) is Ohio State’s top offensive player in the post.

TIP-INS

1. In each of its five wins, Ohio State has led at halftime, outrebounded its opponent, shot for a higher percentage and scored 70 or more points.

2. The Buckeyes have won eight straight home games, including all five this season, and haven’t lost a non-conference contest at home since falling to then-No. 9 Kansas on Dec. 22, 2012.

3. Ohio State is 19-3 all-time against current members of the Patriot League.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 83, Colgate 61