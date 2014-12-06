No. 13 Ohio State 70, Colgate 50: Freshman D‘Angelo Russell scored 19 points to lead the way as the Buckeyes pulled away for their ninth straight home victory.

Marc Loving scored 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting for Ohio State (6-1), which went 4-0 in the round-robin Buckeye Classic. Kam Williams added 11 points off the bench and Amir Williams collected eight points and eight rebounds.

Ethan Jacobs scored 18 points to lead Colgate (1-7), which suffered its first loss by more than seven points this season. Damon Sherman-Newsome scored all of his 12 points from 3-point range and Austin Tillotson added 11 points as the Raiders finished 1-3 in the Buckeye Classic.

The Buckeyes went wire-to-wire, scoring the first 10 points and leading by as many as 12 before settling for a 31-21 halftime advantage. Ohio State had a tough time pulling away and allowed Colgate to pull within 43-35 on Sherman-Newsome’s 3-pointer with 13:17 left.

The Raiders stayed in the game with hot outside shooting against Ohio State’s zone, making a season-high 11 3-pointers and trimming the margin to single digits seven times during the second half. The Buckeyes finally gained some separation with an 11-0 burst capped by a Kam Williams four-point play that made it 66-46 with 5:03 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: In each of its wins, Ohio State has led at halftime, outrebounded its opponent, shot for a higher percentage and scored 70 points. … Ohio State PG Shannon Scott was limited to four points and four assists and F Sam Thompson scored only two points on 1-of-7 shooting. … Colgate’s bench contributed only five points on 2-of-14 shooting.