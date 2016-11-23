Preview: Colgate at Penn State

Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said he was looking for progress this past weekend from his young team when it played ranked squads Duke and Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. The Nittany Lions provided him with mixed results and will hopefully apply what they learned when Colgate arrives to renew an old rivalry Wednesday.

With three freshmen starters, the Nittany Lions played well in a 78-68 loss to then-No. 1 Duke before trailing by as many as 22 in the first half and getting drubbed 71-50 by the former 25th-ranked Bearcats. Penn State shot just 34.7 percent from the floor, draining only 5-of-20 from the arc, committing 19 turnovers and being outrebounded 40-26. The Nittany Lions will get a boost with the return of 6-4 sophomore guard Josh Reaves (6.4 points, 3.7 rebounds last season), who missed the first five games of the season with a left leg injury. Colgate, which is coming off a 74-68 defeat at NJIT, is continuing its season-opening five-game road trip which concludes Saturday at Columbia.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT COLGATE(1-2): The Red Raiders couldn’t hold a three-point halftime edge against NJIT on Sunday and were outscored 25-9 at the free-throw line. Junior guard Jordan Swopshire drained four 3-pointers en route to 14 points, junior point Sean O’Brien added 11 points and seven assists, and 6-8 sophomore Malcolm Regisford had 10 points and six rebounds. The 6-2 O’Brien leads the team in scoring (12.7 points), assists (3.3) and field-goal percentage (52 percent) with Regisford, the tallest starter, adding 10 points and two blocks per contest.

ABOUT PENN STATE (2-3): Junior guard Shep Garner scored 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting against the Bearcats; the rest of the team tallied just 30 points on 10-of-33 shooting with freshman point Tony Carr the only other player to crack double figure with 10 points. Garner leads the team at 16 points per game, Carr adds 14.8 and a team-best 4.2 assists, and frosh forward Lamar Stevens contributes 14.4 points. For the season, Penn State is being outrebounded 202-159 with 6-8 rookie Mike Watkins leading the way with 33 boards to go with 15 blocked shots.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State leads the all-time series 50-24, including eight straight wins and a 66-48 home win in the last meeting in 2007.

2. A win would be Colgate’s first over a Big Ten team since a 42-41 win over the Nittany Lions in the 1973-74 season.

3. Through the first five games, freshmen have scored 54 percent of Penn State’s 366 points.

PREDICTION: Penn State 87, Colgate 66