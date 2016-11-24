Nittany Lions brush past Colgate

Payton Banks scored 20 points and was one of four Penn State players in double figures as the Nittany Lions pulled away from Colgate for a 72-59 win Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.

Banks, a junior forward, went 6 of 12 from the floor and hit four of his nine 3-point attempts. Freshman guard Tony Carr added 14 points to go with seven rebounds and two assists. Junior guard Terrance Samuel added 16 points, and junior guard Shep Garner had 10 as Penn State (3-3) snapped a two-game skid.

Freshman forward Will Layman had a game-best 28 points for Colgate (1-3). Layman went 10 of 16 from the field, including a 5-for-8 performance from beyond the 3-point arc.

The long ball was the biggest reason Colgate was able to stay in striking distance for a good portion of the second half. The Raiders shot 47.6 percent (10 of 21) on 3-pointers overall but shot only 41.2 percent from the floor. Junior guard Sean O'Brien added nine points and junior forward Jordan Swopshire chipped in eight for Colgate.

Penn State also had a better shooting percentage on 3-pointers than the team did from the field. The Nittany Lions hit 42.6 percent of their long-distance attempts (11 of 26) and shot 33.8 percent (22 of 65) overall from the floor.

Penn State forced 17 turnovers and also won the battle on the glass, out-rebounding Colgate 43-31, with 16 of the Nittany Lions' boards coming on the offensive end.

Sophomore guard Josh Reaves made his season debut for Penn State after missing the first five games of the season with a lower leg injury. Reaves -- who averaged 6.8 points per game last season -- had five points and four rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench.