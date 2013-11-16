Preview: Colgate at Syracuse

Colgate and Syracuse may be in close proximity on a map, but the two couldn’t be further apart when it comes to basketball. The Raiders make their annual trek to face the Orange on Saturday, and Colgate has little reason to hope the outcome will be any different than the previous 47. Syracuse is ranked No. 7 in the country and has won its first two games by an average of 18.5 points.

The Orange has met the small liberal-arts college located 40 miles away in Hamilton, N.Y., 165 times, winning 120. That includes an 87-51 Orange victory last November that has been typical of the series since Jim Boeheim took over in 1976. Colgate has never won over that time and finished within single digits just twice.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Regional Network

ABOUT COLGATE (0-1): The Raiders will be playing their second straight ACC opponent after losing 89-78 at Wake Forest in their season opener. Six Colgate players scored in double figures - including all five starters - against the Demon Deacons, led by Pat Moore’s 17 points. Unfortunately for Colgate, those were the only players who scored.

ABOUT THE ORANGE (2-0): As is the norm under Boeheim, Syracuse is easing it way into the season against lesser competition and doesn’t play a true road game until Dec. 15 at St. John’s. The Orange do, however, begin play at the Maui Invitational later this month, and have to be careful not to get too anxious about leaving their snowy surroundings for the beach and look past Colgate. That seems unlikely, with returning leading scorer C.J. Fair picking up where he left off with 45 points in two games.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse tried to change the time of the game to avoid overlapping with the football team’s contest against No. 2 Florida State, but was unable to do so because of television commitments.

2. Colgate’s last win in the series was a 67-63 decision Feb. 24, 1962.

3. Fair struggled last season against the Raiders, scoring eight points on 2-of-7 shooting.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 85, Colgate 61