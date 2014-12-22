Preview: Colgate at Syracuse

If the season’s first month was any indication, Syracuse may be spending its postseason in the NIT. Still, despite his team having lost three of its last four games, Jim Boeheim refuses to think that far ahead, as the 70-year-old coach remains focused on Monday’s home date with Colgate. “I‘m not worried about (the NCAA Tournament),” Boeheim said after Saturday’s overtime loss to No. 7 Villanova. “I‘m not even thinking about that. I‘m thinking about playing Colgate.”

The Orange held a five-point advantage with less than 11 seconds left in regulation before the Wildcats rallied to tie en route to an overtime victory. Syracuse will need to be more disciplined against Colgate after committing 27 fouls and 20 turnovers against Villanova. History is on the side of the Orange, who have won 48 straight meetings with the Raiders.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT COLGATE (3-8): The Raiders rank poorly in most statistical categories, but particularly in blocks, where they are 325th out of 351 Division I teams with 1.8 per game. Nobody has more than the seven blocks recorded by Ethan Jacobs and Matt McMullen. Damon Sherman-Newsome (14.8 points) and Austin Tillotson (12.8) are the double-digit scorers for Colgate, and each is dangerous from 3-point range.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (6-4): The Orange could use a better effort from freshman Chris McCullough, who was 0-of-4 from the field against Villanova and finished with three points and four turnovers before fouling out. Several Syracuse players are coming off a strong showing against the Wildcats, including Rakeem Christmas, who scored 18 points and is averaging a team-high 16.6 points. Christmas has scored in double figures nine times in 10 games and has shot at least 50 percent from the field nine times.

TIP-INS

1. Since scoring a combined 38 points in the first two games this month, Colgate C Ethan Jacobs has totaled 21 points in the last three games.

2. Syracuse won last year’s meeting 69-50 and has not lost to Colgate since 1965.

3. Orange freshman PG Kaleb Joseph had a career-high 10 assists against Villanova but also had four turnovers. He has multiple turnovers in every game this season, including 12 in his last two outings.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 66, Colgate 59