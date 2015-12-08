Preview: Colgate at Syracuse

Syracuse was feeling good after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas last month. But now, after two straight losses and with its Top 25 ranking gone and its Hall of Fame coach banned from the sideline, the Orange aim for a much-needed win against visiting Colgate on Tuesday.

In the first game since the NCAA decided to put Jim Boeheim’s suspension into effect, the Orange fell to longtime rival Georgetown 79-72 - the team’s second straight loss following a 6-0 start. “He’s always with us, at the end of the day. He built us, built the program,” interim coach Mike Hopkins said to the press. “I wanted this one for him tonight.” The Raiders have lost five of six since a solid season-opening win at George Mason. “We talked about their season,” said coach Matt Langel, referring to the Colgate football team, which has reached the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. “How they endured their tough times and kept finding ways to improve and believe in their process. It’s certainly our hope to try and use these lessons to make us better, although things definitely don’t get easier Tuesday night at Syracuse.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT COLGATE (2-5): Since beating George Mason and nearly topping Cornell, Colgate’s resume has featured unimpressive losses to Albany, Fordham, Binghamton and TCU by an average of 23.3 points. Austin Tillotson (12.7 points) is the Raiders’ only player averaging double figures in scoring, while the senior guard also averages a team-high 5.4 assists. Colgate has seven different players who have attempted at least 16 3-pointers, although the team percentage of 30.8 suggests that perhaps the Raiders would be better served trying to get to the rim.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (6-2): A poor shooting effort from the field (38.1) and the arc (7-of-27) doomed Syracuse against Georgetown. The four guards who saw action for the Orange combined to go 6-of-28 from the floor and 3-of-16 from the 3-point line with freshman guard Malachi Richardson suffering through his worst performance as a collegian. The last two games have been particularly poor for Richardson, who is 4-of-19 over that stretch with 11 misses in 12 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS

1. In his last four games, Richardson has eight turnovers and two assists in 136 minutes.

2. Orange F Michael Gbinije is a 49.1 percent shooter from 3-point range and is averaging 20 points - up from 12.7 as a junior.

3. Syracuse is 122-45 all-time against Colgate and has not lost to the Raiders since 1962.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 77, Colgate 51