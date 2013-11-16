No. 7 Syracuse 69, Colgate 50: C.J. Fair had 20 points and seven rebounds as the Orange beat the visiting Raiders for the 48th straight time.

Fair was 9-of-17 from the field, hit two 3-pointers and had two steals for Syracuse (3-0), which has outscored its opponents by a combined 56 points. Freshman point guard Tyler Ennis scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, and backup Michael Gbinije added 11 points and six rebounds.

Ethan Jacobs scored 13 points and was the lone Colgate player in double figures as the Raiders (0-2) lost to their second consecutive ACC opponent to open the season. Colgate was able to hang around for a while thanks to going 11-of-28 from 3-point range.

The Raiders led 18-17 with 7:54 remaining in the first half before the Orange closed with a 19-8 run for a 36-26 halftime lead. Fair scored 14 points in the half, including 11 of the team’s first 13 points.

The Orange held Colgate scoreless for nearly six minutes midway through the second half to stretch the lead to 61-41 with 6:17 remaining and coasted from there. Syracuse didn’t shoot the ball particularly well (25-of-68) but created plenty of extra chances by forcing 17 turnovers and grabbing 24 offensive rebounds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colgate’s last win in the series was a 67-63 decision on Feb. 24, 1962. …Ennis was 4-of-6 from long range after going starting his career 0-for-3 over his first two games. … The Orange went just 12-of-28 from the free-throw line.