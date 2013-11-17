FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syracuse 69, Colgate 50
#Intel
November 17, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

Syracuse 69, Colgate 50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES to without a field goal, 21 turnovers and 26 offensive rebounds in graph 5.)

No. 7 Syracuse 69, Colgate 50: C.J. Fair had 20 points and seven rebounds as the Orange beat the visiting Raiders for the 48th straight time.

Fair was 9-of-17 from the field, hit two 3-pointers and had two steals for Syracuse (3-0), which has outscored its opponents by a combined 56 points. Freshman point guard Tyler Ennis scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, and backup Michael Gbinije added 11 points and six rebounds.

Ethan Jacobs scored 13 points and was the lone Colgate player in double figures as the Raiders (0-2) lost to their second consecutive ACC opponent to open the season. Colgate was able to hang around for a while thanks to going 11-of-28 from 3-point range.

The Raiders led 18-17 with 7:54 remaining in the first half before the Orange closed with a 19-8 run for a 36-26 halftime lead. Fair scored 14 points in the half, including 11 of the team’s first 13 points.

The Orange held Colgate without a field goal for nearly six minutes midway through the second half to stretch the lead to 61-41 with 6:38 remaining and coasted from there. Syracuse didn’t shoot the ball particularly well (25-of-68) but created plenty of extra chances by forcing 21 turnovers and grabbing 26 offensive rebounds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colgate’s last win in the series was a 67-63 decision on Feb. 24, 1962. … Ennis was 4-of-6 from long range after going starting his career 0-for-3 over his first two games. … The Orange went just 12-of-28 from the free-throw line.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
