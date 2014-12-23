FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syracuse 78, Colgate 43
#Intel
December 23, 2014

Syracuse 78, Colgate 43

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede. CORRECTS last Colgate victory to 1962, first sentence, second graph. CORRECTS 3-point shooter in 16-0 run from Patterson to Cooney, first sentence, fourth graph.)

Syracuse 78, Colgate 43: Trevor Cooney scored 20 points as the host Orange defeated the Raiders for the 49th straight time.

Syracuse (7-4), which had lost three of its previous four games, had no problems in remaining undefeated against Colgate (3-9) since 1962. The Orange, who entered as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation, went 10-of-20 from behind the arc, led by Cooney (4-of-9) and reserve Ron Patterson (3-of-6).

Rakeem Christmas contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Patterson had a career-high 13 points and Michael Gbinije chipped in 11 for Syracuse, which nabbed 10 steals as part of an 18-turnover performance by Colgate. Damon Sherman-Newsome scored 13 points and Austin Tillotson had 11 to pace the Raiders.

Syracuse began to take control with a 16-0 run that Gbinije and Cooney capped with back-to-back 3-pointers, pushing the lead to 22-5 about eight minutes into the game. Gbinije and Cooney went back-to-back from beyond the arc again a couple minutes later as the Orange coasted to a 43-13 lead at the break.

Cooney had 14 first-half points and the Orange did not turn over the ball in the opening 20 minutes. Tillotson opened the second half with a bucket before Syracuse scored the next 10 points, starting with another 3-pointer by Cooney.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Christmas has scored in double figures in 10 of Syracuse’s 11 games and notched his third double-double of the season. ... Patterson’s previous career high was 10 points against Binghamton last season. His season high entering Monday was five points, accomplished twice. ... Colgate shot 3-of-23 from 3-point range and attempted only three foul shots, making two.

