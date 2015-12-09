Syracuse 78, Colgate 51

Redshirt senior guard Mike Gbinije scored 17 points and handed out six assists as Syracuse defeated Colgate 78-51 on Tuesday night at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

The Orange (7-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and gave interim coach Mike Hopkins his first career victory. It was the second of a nine-game suspension imposed on coach Jim Boeheim by the NCAA.

Syracuse has beaten Colgate in 50 straight meetings dating back to 1962, the longest active win streak in Division I.

Freshman guard Malachi Richardson also scored 17 points for the Orange and redshirt senior guard Trevor Cooney added 14.

Sophomore guard Sean O‘Brien led Colgate (2-6) with 16 points. Sophomore forward Jordan Swopshire had 10 points.

Syracuse shot 49 percent from the field and tied a season-high with 14 3-pointers.

Colgate established an early 7-3 lead but Syracuse came back to go up by as many as 16 points in the first half and led 33-22 at halftime.

The Orange opened the second half with a 10-3 run and never looked back, building its lead to 23 points seven minutes into the second half.