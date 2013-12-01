Colorado 81, Air Force 57: Josh Scott finished with 16 points and a season-high 13 rebounds as the Buffaloes routed the host Falcons.

Askia Booker and Jaron Hopkins combined for six of the team’s nine 3-pointers - a season-high - and Booker finished with 13 points for Colorado (7-1), which collected its seventh consecutive win. Xavier Johnson had 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds while Hopkins chipped in nine points off the bench.

Tre’ Coggins led the Falcons with 18 points while Marek Olesinski added eight for Air Force (3-4), which has lost four consecutive meetings with the Buffaloes. The Falcons were outrebounded 42-25.

The Buffaloes opened the game with a 13-5 run led by Booker, who hit his first four shots for 10 points. The Falcons trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half, but the lead was cut to 10 at the break on a 10-3 run by Air Force.

Colorado continued to pour it on in the second half, increasing the lead to 28 with nearly four minutes left in the game and it remained in the double digits till the final buzzer. The Falcons’ bench was outscored 28-17.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Buffaloes forced six turnovers in the first eight minutes of the game. ... Kamryn Williams (hamstring) and DeLovell Earls (broken tibia) did not play for the Falcons. ... Colorado is now 3-0 against Air Force under Tad Boyle.