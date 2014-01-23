Preview: Colorado at Arizona

Top-ranked Arizona, one of three remaining undefeated teams, will try to equal a school record with its 19th consecutive victory when it hosts Colorado on Thursday. The Wildcats, already the first team in school history to start 17-0, are coming off a 91-68 victory over archrival Arizona State on Jan. 16 and will face a depleted herd of Buffaloes who are learning to cope with the loss of their top player - junior point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. “We’re just trying to take this one game at a time; this is our dream,” Arizona junior guard Nick Johnson told the Daily Wildcat. “We are living our dreams right now, being the No. 1 team in the country.‘’

The Wildcats have won their five Pac-12 games by an average of 18.2 points and are the only ranked team in the conference, but their balanced attack should help avoid the possibility of a letdown. “We’re unselfish - everyone is unselfish, not just one guy,” junior guard T.J. McConnell told the Daily Wildcat. “We can score at any position, that’s what makes us so dangerous.” Colorado is also without 6-7 freshman Tre‘Shaun Fletcher, who along with Dinwiddie underwent successful knee surgery Monday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT COLORADO (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12): The Buffaloes snapped a two-game losing streak with an 83-62 victory over USC on Saturday - their first win since Dinwiddie went down with a season-ending knee injury in a 71-54 loss at Washington on Jan. 12. “I think the guys understand now that (Dinwiddie‘s) not here; Fletch isn’t here,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle told the Daily Camera of Boulder. “I think we’re past that mental hurdle. The shock value has worn off.” Sophomore forward Josh Scott (14.3 points, 9.1 rebounds) continues to be a force down low while junior guard Askia Booker (13.5 points) is the only remaining proven threat from the perimeter.

ABOUT ARIZONA (18-0, 5-0): The Wildcats generally use seven players - the eighth-highest minutes per game on the team is 5.4 - and all seven scored in double figures against Arizona State. Leading the way with an average of 16.3 points is Johnson, who is also an excellent defender and will likely draw the assignment on Booker. Forward Aaron Gordon (12.4 points) leads Pac-12 freshmen with a team-best 7.8 rebounds and has helped Arizona outrebound 17 opponents this season.

TIP-INS

1. Sophomore forward Brandon Ashley and 7-0 sophomore center Kaleb Tarczewski (9.9, 6.6) complete the Wildcats’ formidable front court.

2. Colorado has lost all 15 previous meetings against the No. 1 team in the country.

3. Arizona has scored 48.2 percent of its points in the paint this season while outscoring its opponents by an average of 13.9 points down low.

PREDICTION: Arizona 82, Colorado 62