Preview: Colorado vs. Arizona

Colorado heads into Friday’s semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament against top-seeded Arizona eager to erase the memory of the last meeting, when the Wildcats rolled to an 88-61 win in Boulder on Feb. 22. Of course, fifth-seeded Colorado isn’t the first team to suffer a humiliating loss at the hands of Arizona. Just ask No. 8 seed Utah, which set Pac-12 tournament lows in points scored, field goals (12) and field-goal percentage (25.5) in a 71-39 loss to the Wildcats on Thursday.

Arizona was led by Pac-12 Player of the Year Nick Johnson’s 14 points, but the story of the game was the Wildcats’ stifling defense. Utah shot 5-of-19 with eight turnovers in the first half against the league’s best defense, and Arizona figures to be well-rested after most of its starters took a seat for much of the second half. Arizona’s defense could mean trouble again for Colorado, which hasn’t scored more than 66 points in its last seven games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA (29-3): The Wildcats likely secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament even before the week began, but Thursday’s rout over an overmatched Utah team surely improved their chances. “We were locked in,” coach Sean Miller told reporters. “Everything that we wanted to do defensively, we were able to do it.” Freshman Aaron Gordon had 23 points and eight rebounds against Colorado in last month’s meeting, when the Wildcats shot 60.3 percent from the field and 8-of-17 from 3-point range.

ABOUT COLORADO (23-10): The Buffaloes lost both meetings against Arizona this season, but coach Tad Boyle is eager for another shot at the Wildcats. Guard Xavier Johnson, who predicted the Buffaloes would beat Arizona by 20 prior to last month’s contest and then shot 1-for-10 from the field, enters Friday’s game on a high note after scoring in double figures in five straight games. Guard Askia Booker struggled late in the conference season, but averaged 19 points while shooting 50 percent from the field in two tournament games.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won four of its last five meetings against Colorado.

2. Colorado is 15-2 in single-digit games this season.

3. The Wildcats have reached the Pac-12 tournament semifinals for the fourth straight season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 74, Colorado 61