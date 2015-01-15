Preview: Colorado at Arizona

Arizona allows less than 60 points per game, but that is not good enough according to coach Sean Miller as the No. 9 Wildcats prepare to host Colorado on Thursday. “I don’t think anyone would walk in here and be proud of our defense and our effort level and commitment in that Oregon State game,” Miller told reporters after Arizona’s 58-56 loss Sunday. Miller cited selfishness among the issues facing his team and is also worried some of his players are not living in the present.

”You start to think about the NBA, then you get a phone call or text message at the end of the game to say you’re not doing enough on offense and the whole thing goes to ...‘’ Miller said. The Buffaloes are coming off a 74-49 loss at No. 8 Utah on Jan. 7 and may be without two of their three best players in 6-10 junior Josh Scott (back) and 6-7 junior Xavier Johnson (ankle). Colorado coach Tad Boyle said both are getting better every day and said “absolutely there’s a chance” they could play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT COLORADO (9-6, 2-1 Pac-12): Scott (13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds) missed the two games prior to the Utah contest and wasn’t much of a factor against the Utes with three points and two rebounds in 28 minutes, while Johnson (12.8, 5.4) was injured early in the game and did not return. While senior guard Askia Booker (15.5 points) carries the load offensively, Wesley Gordon (7.4 points, 7.1 rebounds) - a 6-9 sophomore - has stepped up by averaging 10 rebounds in the last three contests but needs help. “Without Josh, everybody is going to have to step up a little bit more,” sophomore guard Jaron Hopkins told the Longmont Times Call.

ABOUT ARIZONA (14-2, 2-1): Stanley Johnson, who was one of five freshmen named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 on Wednesday, is one of four Wildcats widely believed to have a future in the NBA. The 6-7 forward averages team bests of 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds, but scored only seven while battling foul trouble against Oregon State. Sophomore Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds) and junior Brandon Ashley (11.3, 5.1) - along with 7-0 junior Kaleb Tarczewski (8.6, 5.3) - join Johnson to form a potent frontcourt and could also be playing their last season for Arizona, which has won 30 straight at home.

TIP-INS

1. Wildcats senior T.J. McConnell (8.8 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds) has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.1-to-1 - second in the Pac-12 to Utah’s Delon Wright (3.2).

2. The Buffaloes have lost 39 consecutive road games against top 10 teams with their last such victory Jan. 15, 1973 against Missouri, 81-79 in overtime.

3. The series is tied at 11, but Arizona has won the last four meetings by an average of 17.3 points.

PREDICTION: Arizona 75, Colorado 58