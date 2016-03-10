Preview: Colorado vs. Arizona

Arizona didn’t get the results many predicted during the regular season, and the fourth-seeded Wildcats will search for their groove beginning Thursday against No. 5 Colorado in a Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal in Las Vegas. Arizona was picked to win the regular-season conference title, but three two-game losing streaks during league play opened the door for Oregon and Utah to slip ahead and California to move into a tie with the Wildcats and steal the third seed.

One of those two-game losing streaks involved the Buffaloes, who beat Arizona by three points on Feb. 24 behind a season-high 26 points and nine rebounds from 6-foot-10 senior forward Josh Scott. Colorado had lost six straight to the Wildcats before that victory and nearly gave that one away too, as Scott had two turnovers in the final 26 seconds but Arizona couldn’t capitalize. Arizona will likely lean on its own senior starting forward, Ryan Anderson, who has reached double figures in scoring in the last 15 games with eight double-doubles during that run. Arizona shooting guard Gabe York struggled in the loss to Colorado and the ensuing defeat against second-seeded Utah, but seems to have regrouped the last two games, combining for 51 points while shooting 17-for-28 from the field and 12-for-20 from 3-point distance.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA (24-7): A key player in this matchup figures to be 7-footer Kaleb Tarczewski, who will likely draw the assignment of guarding Scott at the outset and will be counted on to contribute offensively, especially if Anderson is consistently double-teamed. Tarczewski is averaging 9.6 points and shooting 56.2 percent from the field, very similar to the numbers he put up the last two seasons, but has upped his rebounding average to 9.1 after finishing at 5.2 last season and 6.3 the year before. It’s also important that Tarczewski avoids foul trouble, as Arizona coach Sean Miller appears to have lost confidence in backup 7-footer Dusan Ristic, and 6-10 freshman center Chance Comanche has played sparingly this season.

ABOUT COLORADO (22-10): George King scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half of Wednesday’s first-round blowout victory against 12th-seeded Washington State, helping cover for Scott, who went scoreless in the opening 20 minutes before finishing with six points. King is still relatively unknown in the Pac-12 after playing very little as a freshman in 2013-14 and then red shirting last season, but the Wildcats should be familiar with the 6-6 forward after he scored 14 in the win against them earlier this season. Arizona might choose to guard King with 6-5 freshman Allonzo Trier, whose defense has improved significantly this season.

TIP-INS

1. Tarczewski enters the tournament tied with Matt Muehlebach for the most player victories in Arizona basketball history (109).

2. York needs five 3-pointers to pass Damon Stoudamire for fifth on Arizona’s all-time single-season list (93).

3. Both teams are 8-3 in this tournament since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011-12, with the Wildcats holding a 2-1 advantage over the Buffaloes.

PREDICTION: Arizona 71, Colorado 66