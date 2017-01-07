Preview: Colorado at Arizona

Arizona brought a five-game win streak intoPac-12 play and hasn’t let up, winning its first three conference games by anaverage of 18 points. The 17th-ranked Wildcats will look to continuetheir run Saturday night when they host Colorado.

On Thursday, Arizona shrugged off an early Utahadvantage by holding the visiting Utes scoreless for nearly seven minutes andtaking a lead it would never relinquish en route to a 66-56 win. The Wildcatsdominated the glass (38-27) against the Pac-12’s top rebounding team and hit14-of-17 free throws to finish with a 12-point advantage at the line. Colorado,meanwhile, fell a point short (78-77) in a back and forth game at Arizona Stateto drop to 0-2 in the conference. The Buffaloes were unable to capitalize on aseason-high 35 points by Division II transfer Derrick White, who had putColorado ahead on a basket with a 19.6 seconds remaining before Arizona State’sTra Holder sank a pair of free throws with 1.6 ticks remaining.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (10-5, 0-2 Pac-12): Holder’s freethrows sealed the loss, but the Buffaloes suffered a telling blow late in thefirst half when senior leader Xavier Johnson was ejected after getting into analtercation with Arizona State reserve Jethro Tshisumpa. Johnson, who is theteam’s second-leading scorer (13.9 points per game) and third-leading rebounder(5.6), was off to a strong start with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting in 15minutes of action. White is averaging a team-best 16.3 points and 4.1 assistsand is shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range and 82.9 percent from thefree-throw stripe.

ABOUT ARIZONA (14-2, 3-0): The Wildcats aregetting it done with defense, allowing a Pac-12-low 60.1 points per outing, andare the only team in the nation yet to allow 70 points in a game this season. LauriMarkkanen leads four double-digit scorers with his 15.5-point average and alsois the team’s leading rebounder with 7.4 per outing. Guard ParkerJackson-Cartwright is averaging a team-most 5.6 assists and had nine without aturnover Thursday in his third game back from an ankle injury.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won seven of the last eightmeetings, including an 82-78 victory in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinalslast March.

2. The Wildcats own a plus-8.0 reboundingmargin while the Buffaloes, led by Wesley Gordon (7.9 per game) and George King(7.0), are plus-3.7.

3. Colorado has dropped seven straight Pac-12road games with its last win coming last Jan. 23 at Washington State.

PREDICTION: Arizona 74, Colorado 68