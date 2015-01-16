Colorado’s Booker scores 30 in loss to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Colorado, missing two injured starters, wasn’t intimidated visiting 10th-ranked Arizona on Thursday.

Behind guard Askia Booker’s career-high 30 points, the Buffaloes remained competitive for much of the game, but the Wildcats still emerged with a 68-54 Pac-12 win.

With Colorado forwards Josh Scott and Xavier Johnson in street clothes, Booker hit six of nine 3-point attempts.

“We did not have an answer for him,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “That was a tremendous performance for him.”

Miller added how rare it was to see a player score 30 of his team’s 54 points. Booker finished 11-for-17 (64.7 percent) from the field, while the rest of the Buffaloes shot just 10-for-32 (31.3 percent).

Taking advantage of a big size discrepancy, the Wildcats (15-2, 3-1 Pac-12) outrebounded the Buffaloes 41-26 and had 17 second-chance points, something that is all too familiar for Colorado when playing Arizona.

Related Coverage Preview: Colorado at Arizona

“They had 13 offensive rebounds on us, and that’s the fourth game in a row they’ve had double-digit offensive rebounds on us,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. “It doesn’t take size and it doesn’t take athleticism to box out. It takes grit, toughness and heart.”

The Arizona players tried to ignore the fact that two of the Buffaloes’ three best players were hurt.

“You want to go out there with the same focus, the same intensity, the same energy,” said Arizona junior forward Brandon Ashley, who grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and scored seven points.

Arizona got 22 points from freshman guard Stanley Johnson, 14 from center Kaleb Tarczewski and 12 from guard Elliott Pitts, who hit four of six 3-point shots.

Pitts gave a real boost to the Wildcats, who were missing junior guard Gabe York, who injured his ankle earlier in the week.

“All four of his threes were timely,” Miller said. “They came against the zone, early in the first half. ... No question, those four threes were big.”

Booker scored 15 first-half points, but Arizona closed the half on a 12-4 run and led 35-25 at the break.

It would have been worse for the Buffaloes had Booker not buried a deep 3-pointer with less than five seconds left in the half. Booker worked the clock down and launched the shot from a few steps behind the arc.

“My teammates kept hyping me up,” Booker said. “Xavier Johnson was in my ear a lot and coach kept me aggressive. When I got hot, though, I feel like nobody can guard me.”

Booker’s late-first-half shot stole some of the momentum from the Wildcats, who held Colorado without a field goal for a stretch in which they shot 12-for-13. Arizona forward Brandon Ashley scored in transition and then added a three-point play. Pitts hit a 3-pointer, and Johnson added four points on two foul shots and a leaner in the lane.

Colorado used an early 7-0 run to build up a 9-4 lead, but the Wildcats answered with 11 in a row. Pitts started the run with a 3-pointer, and the Wildcats added a pair of transition buckets. Johnson’s breakaway dunk to put Arizona up 15-9.

The Buffaloes opened the second half by scoring seven of the first nine points, including a 3-pointer by Booker. Colorado then gave the senior a rest, and Arizona responded with five quick points, including a three-point play by Tarczewski just moments after the Buffaloes shifted to a zone defense. After Tarczewski converted the free throw, the Wildcats led 44-32.

Colorado cut the deficit to four with a pair of easy buckets at the hoop, including guard Jaron Hopkins’ two-handed jam that drew a timeout from Miller. However, the Wildcats responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Pitts and guard T.J. McConnell that pushed the lead to 53-42.

After four quick points from Tarczewski, Booker answered with his sixth three of the night, but he hurt his ankle and went to the locker room with his Buffs down 61-49 with 5:20 to play.

Booker was out for 1:28, but Arizona could not take advantage as neither team scored. Booker’s return did not spark the Buffaloes, as the Wildcats scored seven of the next nine points, including four foul shots by Johnson and a 3-pointer by Pitts.

NOTES: With starting forwards Josh Scott (back) and Xavier Johnson (ankle) sidelined, Colorado suited up just 10 players. ... Arizona was without junior G Gabe York, who was nursing an injured ankle. ... ESPN had a three-man announcer crew, with play-by-play man Dave Pasch joined by Jay Bilas and Bill Walton. Bilas wore a tie-dye T-shirt in honor of Walton.