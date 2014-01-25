Preview: Colorado at Arizona State

As Colorado continues its increasingly lost season without star guard Spencer Dinwiddie when it visits Arizona State on Saturday, Josh Scott has become the focal point of the Buffaloes’ attack. The 6-10 forward, who averages 14.3 points and 9.2 rebounds, should have little trouble getting motivated to play the Sun Devils and their 7-2 senior center Jordan Bachynski, whose elbow to the head knocked Scott out of Arizona State’s 63-62 overtime victory in the last meeting Feb. 16, 2013.

Both teams recently played the nation’s No. 1 team, with Scott battling hard for 15 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday’s 69-57 loss at Arizona.

The Sun Devils rebounded from a 91-68 loss at Arizona on Jan. 16 with a 79-75 victory over Utah on Thursday as sophomore Jahii Carson continued to impress with 23 points and eight rebounds. “I’ve said all along, I haven’t been around many athletes who have the level of confidence that he does,” Arizona State coach Herb Sendek told The Sierra Vista Herald about the 5-10 guard, who scored eight points down the stretch to help the Sun Devils snap a two-game slide. Without the 6-6 Dinwiddie and his shut-down defensive capabilities to contend with, Carson should have an easier time negotiating through Colorado’s defense.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (15-5, 4-3 Pac-12): The Buffaloes are 1-3 without Dinwiddie, a projected NBA draft pick who went down with a season-ending knee injury in a 71-54 loss at Washington on Jan. 12. While Scott and junior guard Askia Booker (13.4 points per game) were left to do the heavy lifting, it appears sophomore Xavier Johnson could be ready to elevate his game. The 6-7 forward scored a season-high 21 points against Arizona after combining for 20 in the previous three contests.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (14-5, 3-3): While Carson (18.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds) is the undisputed leader of the Sun Devils, the supporting cast can also pose problems for the opposition. Senior guard Jermaine Marshall (15 points) missed the Arizona game with a groin injury and is expected to be stronger after scoring four points in 27 minutes against Utah, while Bachynski (12.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, nation-best 4.5 blocks) has the ability to dominate with his 250-pound frame. Arizona State’s bench got a little deeper as junior guard Bo Barnes (2.5 points per game in 7.1 minutes) averaged 11 points and 22.5 minutes in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State is 26-5 at home since the start of 2012-13, including 10-1 this season.

2. Bachynski, whose block average exceeds 252 of the 345 Division I teams, needs 13 rejections to reach 279 and set the Pac-12 record held by Arizona’s Anthony Cook from 1985-1989.

3. Arizona State was the only team to sweep Colorado last season in evening the series 4-4, and 2-2 since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 for the 2011-12 season.

PREDICTION: Colorado 65, Arizona State 63