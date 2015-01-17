Preview: Colorado at Arizona State

Colorado limps into Tempe to face Arizona State on Saturday with the status of two starters - Josh Scott and Xavier Johnson - in question. Scott (back) and Johnson (ankle) missed Thursday’s 68-54 loss at No. 9 Arizona as the Buffaloes fell to 0-5 in true road games and coach Tad Boyle said he wasn’t sure whether either or both will play Saturday, but made it clear the absence of two of his top three scorers will not be tolerated as a reason for losing. “I feel bad for them getting hurt, but that’s part of the game,‘’ Boyle told the school website. ”I want to make it crystal clear, we are not using any injuries as any excuse for not winning games.‘’

The Sun Devils lost their fourth straight contest - all in the Pac-12 - 76-59 to No. 8 Utah on Thursday, and are off to their worst conference start since the 2006-07 team began 0-14 in coach Herb Sendek’s first season. Arizona State hasn’t scored 60 points in its last five games, but 6-6 sophomore forward Savon Goodman and the rest of the Sun Devils remain optimistic. “Our mindset in the locker room is ‘Believe,’” Goodman told the school website. ”We have to move forward and look to the next game, which is Colorado on Saturday. We need to try and bounce back.”

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (9-7, 2-2 Pac-12): Without Scott and Johnson, senior guard Askia Booker (team-high 16.4 points) scored a career-high 30 on Thursday. “We needed an effort like that out of him (Thursday), but we have to get more,‘’ Boyle said of Booker and the need for others to step up. ”... We have some guys that are capable of playing better than they’re playing right now.” It appeared sophomore Wesley Gordon (7.1 points, 6.9 rebounds) was ready to elevate his game without Scott in the lineup when he recorded 11 points and 14 rebounds against UCLA on Jan. 2, but he has averaged 4.3 points and seven rebounds in three games since.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (8-9, 0-4): Sendek has gone back to using freshmen Tra Holder and Kodi Justice at point guard after leading scorer Gerry Blakes (10.8 points, team-high 47 turnovers) filled the void for five games, but was returned to his natural position of shooting guard. “I think both me and Kodi are ready to take the next step,” Holder told FSN Arizona before combining with Justice to record five assists and four turnovers in a starting role against Utah. “We have to do a better job of leading the team into the offense and being a pest on defense.” The Sun Devils commit 15 turnovers per game - most in the Pac-12.

TIP-INS

1. Scott, who has missed three of the last four contests, averages 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while Johnson contributes 12.8 and 5.4.

2. Neither team handles the ball well as the Buffaloes own a minus-two turnover margin and a .89 assist-to-turnover; Arizona State is minus-1.24 and .91.

3. The teams have split six meetings since Colorado joined the Pac-12 to start the 2011-12 season and the all-time series stands at 5-5.

PREDICTION: Colorado 64, Arizona State 63