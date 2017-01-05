Preview: Colorado at Arizona State

Arizona State, which earned a split in itsPac-12-opening road trip, returns home to host a pair of games, beginning withThursday night’s date with Colorado. Utah then visits Saturday, and the contestshold even more importance than usual for the Sun Devils, who follow thehomestand with three consecutive road games against ranked teams (Arizona, UCLAand USC).

“We have to get these two – it’s very important,”Arizona State guard Kodi Justice told the Arizona Republic earlier this week. “Wehave to keep battling, keep worrying about the little things we’re doing, beingscrappy and having a chip on our shoulders.” The visiting Buffaloes will alsobe carrying a chip as they’ll be out to snap a six-game Pac-12 road losingstreak which dates back to Feb. 4. Colorado’s latest loss came New Year’s Daywhen the inconsistent Buffaloes posted their second-lowest scoring output ofthe season in a 76-60 defeat at Utah. “With this team, when you're as inconsistent as we are, it makesit really, really hard to know who to play and how much to play them becauseyou don't know what you're going to get,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said at hispost-game news conference.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (10-4, 0-1 Pac-12): The Buffaloesshot 40.4 percent and lost 15 turnovers in dropping their Pac-12 opener to theUtes. Guard Derrick White scored 15 points to match his team-leading scoringaverage, but second-leading scorer Xavier Johnson (14 points per game) scoredonly seven on 3-of-8 shooting. Guard George King (10.8 points) also isaveraging double figures and is averaging 7.0 rebounds per outing, second on theteam to forward Wesley Gordon (8.2).

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (8-7, 1-1): The Sun Devilsrank third in the conference with 82.3 points per game but are coming off theirlowest-scoring outing in a month in falling 81-65 at California on Sunday. GuardTorian Graham, the team’s sixth man, is the leading scorer at 18.3 points andhas been on a tear of late, averaging 23.3 points while shooting 55.9 percentfrom the field over the last four contests. Tra Holder (17.1points), Shannon Evans II (15.4) and Obinna Oleka (13.3) also have double-digitscoring averages while the latter, a 6-8 forward, is averaging a team-best 10.2rebounds with eight double-doubles.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado leads the Pac-12 series 5-4 but haslost its last three in Tempe.

2. The Buffaloes, who play at Arizona onSaturday, are opening a conference season with three straight road games for thefirst time since 1931-32.

3. Colorado's Josh Fortune (89.7 percent) andthe Sun Devils’ Evans (87.9) rank 1-2 in Pac-12 free throw accuracy.

PREDICTION: Colorado 78, Arizona State 76