(Updated: CORRECTS Colorado bench points in notes)

Arizona State 72, Colorado 51: Jahii Carson recorded 18 points, six rebounds and four assists as the host Sun Devils had little trouble with the struggling Buffaloes.

Jonathan Gilling added 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range and five rebounds for Arizona State (15-5, 4-3 Pac-12), which improved to 11-1 at home. Jordan Bachynski contributed nine points, six rebounds and three blocks while Shaquielle McKissic registered seven points, six rebounds and five assists.

Josh Scott had 11 points and seven rebounds as Colorado (15-6, 4-4) was held to a season low in points in losing for the fourth time in five games since star Spencer Dinwiddie went down with a season-ending knee injury. Xavier Johnson scored 12 points for the Buffaloes, who were 9-for-24 from the free-throw line.

Arizona took its biggest lead of the first half when Carson knifed through the lane for a layup to make it 32-19 a little more than 2 1/2 minutes prior to the break. Eric Jacobsen recorded all of his points (six) and rebounds (six) in the opening 20 minutes, which was marred by a combined 23 turnovers.

Jermaine Marshall scored all eight points of his points in the first six minutes of the second half to help the Sun Devils open up a 48-29 lead. Scott scored Colorado’s first six points after intermission before Johnson’s three-point play with 11:43 left made it 51-31, and Carson’s jumper gave Arizona State its biggest lead 64-39 with 4:42 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado’s bench didn’t record a point until Dustin Thomas hit a shot with a little less than 11 minutes left and was outscored 24-7. ... The Buffaloes are averaging 60.2 points in their last five games after averaging 77.6 in their first 16 contests. ... G Askia Booker, Colorado’s second-leading scorer at 13.4 points per game, recorded 10 points, five assists, five steals and six turnovers.