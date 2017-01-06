Arizona State edges Colorado 78-77

Arizona State guard Tra Holder made two free throws with 1.6 seconds and forward Obinna Oleka had his ninth double-double of the season in the Sun Devils' 78-77 Pac-12 victory over Colorado on Thursday at Wessel Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Holder grabbed an offensive rebound after guard Torian Graham missed a forced 3-pointer and went to the line after being fouled by guard Derrick White.

Graham and guard Shannon Evans II had 18 points apiece for Arizona State (9-7, 2-1) in its Pac-12 home opener. Oleka had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

White, who had a career-high 35 points, made a driving layup with 19.6 seconds remaining to give Colorado (10-5, 0-2) a 77-76 lead in a game that had 14 lead changes in the final 14:04.

Graham made four 3-pointers and Evans had three as the Sun Devils were 10 for 26 from distance. They were averaging 9.9 threes, second in the Pac-12.

ASU is averaging 82 points, its most productive start since 1997-98.

White made 10 of 20 field goal attempts, including 3 of 6 3-pointers, and all 12 of his free throws. He had five rebounds and five assists.

Arizona State opened a 55-46 lead on Evans II's 3-pointer with 14:04 remaining.

Colorado scored the next 10 points, and the teams were never separated by more than three points in the final eight minutes.

Oleka had nine points and Graham and Evans had as Arizona State took a 41-37 halftime lead.

Colorado forward Xavier Johnson had 13 points in the first half, making 6 of 7 field goal attempts, before being ejected with 1:27 remaining.

Johnson and Sun Devils center Jethro Tshisumpa became tangled after a missed shot under the Colorado basket and had to be separated as players from both sides stepped in. Both were given Flagrant II fouls and ejected.

Tshisumpa, a 6-foot-10 freshman, had two points and three blocked shots in eight minutes

Arizona State hosts Utah on Saturday afternoon. Colorado visits No. 17 Arizona on Saturday night.