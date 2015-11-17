Preview: Colorado at Auburn

Auburn’s Tuesday home game against Colorado will benationally televised as part of ESPN’s Tip-Off Marathon, but the Tigers andBuffaloes didn’t exactly draw a prime-time slot. And that has had Auburn coachBruce Pearl drumming up local support all weekend.

“It will be a real test infront of a national television audience,” Pearl said at his news conference Fridayfollowing a 75-74 home win over UAB. “If we can have anywhere near that samekind of environment, that will really help our program. So I need our fans tocome out on Tuesday, and I need them to take some time off of work, and bringtheir bosses to the game. Students, they have to go to class but maybe theteachers will let them out early because it is important.” Colorado, meanwhile,is playing the second of two season-opening away contests againstmajor-conference foes. The Buffs tipped off Friday with a solid showing in a 68-62loss to No. 7 Iowa State in Sioux Falls, S.D.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT COLORADO (0-1): Coach Tad Boyle calledFriday’s loss a missed opportunity after the Buffs committed 18 turnovers andwere outscored 52-24 in the paint. “My expectations for this team arepretty high,” Boyle told the school’s athletics web site. “That’s anopportunity that we’ll never have again. That’s what I want our players tounderstand.” CU’s top returnee, 6-10 forward Josh Scott, had 11 pointsand 11 rebounds but hit only 5-of-16 shots, while sophomore guard GeorgeKing was a pleasant surprise, contributing a team-high 14 points and sixrebounds off the bench.

ABOUT AUBURN (1-0): A trio of new startersprovided an immediate boost for the Tigers as guards Kareem Canty (20 points)and T.J. Dunans (17) and forward Tyler Harris (14) were the team’s threeleading scorers against UAB. But it was returning guard T.J. Lang’s 3-pointer with16.3 seconds remaining that put Auburn ahead to stay. Led by Canty (7-of-8) andHarris (6-of-8), the Tigers piled up a big advantage at the free-throw line,hitting 24-of-31 attempts to the Blazers’ 8-of-11 outing.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado dominated visiting Auburn 90-59 lastseason as Scott scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

2. Newcomers accounted for 56 of Auburn’s75 points in the opener.

3. King and fellow sophomore G Dominque Collier (13points) combined to hit 7-of-13 3-pointers against Iowa State while the rest ofthe team was a combined 2-of-10 beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Colorado 74, Auburn 70