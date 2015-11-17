Colorado 91, Auburn 84

Sophomore guard George King scored a game-high 27 points as Colorado rallied from a 15-point deficit in the first half to claim a 91-84 victory over Auburn on Tuesday afternoon at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.

Senior forward Josh Scott added 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes (1-1), who shot 57.4 percent from the field, 53.3 percent on 3-pointers and 80.8 percent at the line to overcome Auburn’s early flurry.

Junior guard Kareem Canty paced Auburn (1-1) with 24 points and seven assists, but 19 of his points came in the opening 17 minutes. Canty went scoreless for 18:41 while Colorado transformed a 44-29 deficit into an 83-71 lead.

Senior power forward Tyler Harris, a graduate transfer from Providence, had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers.

Canty started at a ridiculous pace that fired up Auburn’s home crowd. He swished a 3-pointer on the Tigers’ first possession, turned a steal into a jumper on the next possession and drilled his first seven shots from the field, including five 3-pointers.

Canty’s steal and dunk with 3:48 left in the first half pushed Auburn’s lead to 44-29, but King answered with two 3-pointers and a jumper to pull the Buffaloes within 46-42 at the break.

Colorado took the lead for good on sophomore guard Dominique Collier’s two free throws that made it 61-60 with 12:51 to play. Junior guard Josh Fortune followed with a 3-pointer as the Buffaloes gradually built a 14-point cushion.