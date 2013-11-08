Preview: Colorado vs. Baylo

Tad Boyle has done a remarkable job turning the Colorado basketball program around with trips to the postseason in his first three years as coach and with the allotment of 7,140 season tickets sold out for the first time in program history, more attention will come with added pressure. The Buffaloes’ first step toward what they hope is another successful season begins Friday when they visit Baylor in the Tip-Off Showcase at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Pac-12 media believes in Colorado as it picked the Buffaloes third in the preseason poll with one first-place vote - their highest projected finish since joining the conference in 2010.

After reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament twice in three seasons, Baylor settled for the NIT in 2013 and crushed Iowa 74-54 to win the tournament title. The Bears will be led by All-Big 12 preseason selections Isaiah Austin - a 7-1 sophomore center who averaged 13 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds - and senior forward Cory Jefferson (13.3 points, eight rebounds). Both players were considered potential first-round picks in the NBA draft if they opted to leave after last season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ROOT, FSN

ABOUT COLORADO (2012-13: 21-12, 10-8 Pac-12): The Buffaloes will have a hard time replacing Andre Roberson (10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds), who left early for the NBA, but have a player expected to join Roberson in the world’s top league next season. Spencer Dinwiddie (team-leading 15.3 points) is a 6-6 junior guard capable of dominating a game and considered making himself available for the most recent NBA draft before his father encouraged him to stay in school. Junior Askia Booker (12.4 points) joins Dinwiddie in the backcourt while 6-10 Josh Scott (10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds) is expected to move forward off his promising freshman season.

ABOUT BAYLOR (2012-13: 23-14, 9-9 Big 12): The Bears must overcome the departure of Pierre Jackson (team-high 19.8 points), but Kenny Chery - a junior college transfer like Jackson - steps in at point guard. “He’s somebody that you love to coach every day in practice,” coach Scott Drew said. “He walks on the floor and he has a smile, brings energy to the team.” Baylor received a boost when 6-6 guard Royce O‘Neale (11 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists last season) was granted a hardship waiver by the NCAA because he wanted to be closer to his ailing grandfather in Killeen, Texas, and is eligible immediately after transferring from Denver.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado and Baylor meet for the fourth straight season. The Bears defeated the Buffaloes 70-66 in a Big 12 game in 2011 and in the 2012 NCAA Tournament 80-63 before Colorado prevailed 60-58 last season in the Charleston Classic semifinals en route to winning the tourney.

2. Baylor and Colorado led the “others receiving votes” category in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll.

3. The Buffaloes, who lost to Illinois 57-49 in its 2013 NCAA Tournament opener, won all their November games (6-0) last season for the first time since 1989.

PREDICTION: Colorado 60, Baylor 58