(Updated: CORRECTS “nine” to “eight” in 2nd graph)

Baylor 72, Colorado 60: Point guard Kenny Chery scored 14 points in his first Division I game as the Bears topped the Buffaloes in the Tip-Off Showcase in Dallas.

Cory Jefferson led a balanced attack with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Brady Heslip made three of his four 3-pointers in the second half as the Bears (1-0) led by nine at halftime and didn’t led the advantage slip below six in the second half. Taurean Prince added 10 points and eight rebounds for the defending NIT champion.

Josh Scott recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Buffaloes (0-1), who were 2-for-19 from 3-point range. Freshman Wesley Gordon had nine points and eight rebounds while Askia Booker and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 points apiece, but the talented backcourt tandem was a combined 1-for-10 in the first half.

Colorado was 7-for-33 from the floor - including 0-for-9 from 3-point range - in the first half as Baylor enjoyed a 30-22 lead at the break. Chery, a junior college transfer, had five points and three assists in his first 20 minutes in a Baylor uniform, with four points coming in a half-ending 11-5 run.

Baylor took a 44-33 lead on Royce O‘Neale’s basket - the first fastbreak points of the game - with 13:40 remaining. After Dustin Thomas buried a 3-pointer to get Colorado to within seven, Heslip buried back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Bears on top 56-43 with 8:40 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado leads the series 16-11 as Friday marked the 18th straight season the former Big 12 rivals have met. ... The Buffaloes were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason poll while the Bears were selected to wind up in the same position in the Big 12. ... Heslip hit 9-of-12 3-pointers and had 27 points in Baylor’s 80-63 victory over Colorado in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.