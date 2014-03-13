Preview: Colorado vs. California

An NCAA Tournament berth could be on the line Thursday when No. 5 seed Colorado meets fourth-seeded California in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. The game is a rematch from last Saturday, when the Golden Bears edged the Buffaloes 66-65 in overtime in Berkeley despite going without a field goal in the extra period. The win earned California a first-round bye in the league tournament, where Colorado edged upset-minded USC 59-56 in Wednesday’s first round.

The Buffaloes will need a better performance against California after committing 13 turnovers on Wednesday against a struggling USC team. “We made just enough winning plays,” coach Tad Boyle told reporters. “We’re going to have to make a lot more against a very good Cal team.” They’ll also need to figure out a way to slow down Golden Bears point guard Justin Cobbs, who scored 21 points against the Buffaloes in their last matchup and was named a first team All-Pac-12 selection after averaging a team-high 15.6 points.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (22-10): Forward Josh Scott, who leads the Buffaloes in scoring (14.5) and rebounding (8.8), shook off a slow start against USC and finished with 13 points and nine boards. Guard Xavier Johnson has scored in double figures in 13 of his last 14 games, and he erupted for 24 points last Saturday against the Golden Bears. The Buffaloes are likely assured of an NCAA Tournament berth with one more win, especially considering their strong regular-season schedule included victories over Kansas, Harvard, Georgia and Oregon.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (19-12): The Golden Bears lost four of their previous five games before committing just five turnovers in their overtime win against the Buffaloes. Forwards David Kravish and Richard Solomon each had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the win, and Solomon averaged 10 boards to lead the Pac-12. The Golden Bears haven’t scored more than 66 points in their last six games, and they could use a strong shooting game from freshman guard Jordan Mathews, who has made 14 3-pointers over his last eight games.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face the winner of the Utah-Arizona contest in Friday’s semifinals.

2. Colorado is 14-2 in games decided by less than 10 points.

3. California is 14-1 when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: Colorado 78, California 68