Preview: Colorado at California

The Pac-12 is the second-best college basketballconference in the country, ranking only behind the Big 12 in the latestconference RPI rankings found at CBSSports.com. And two of the Pac-12’s topteams will open conference play against other Friday when California hostsColorado.

“I think the league is better than it’sbeen since we’ve been in it, from top to bottom,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle saidWednesday in his weekly news conference. “Everyteam that steps on the floor is going to be ready. We all know it’s anybody’sgame.” Boyle won’t get any argument from California guard JordanMatthews. “I think this year the conference is deeper,” Matthews said at a newsconference Thursday. “Every night is going to be a fight – there are no offnights in the Pac-12.” Matthews’ Golden Bears have won six of their last sevengames while the Buffaloes had an 11-game win streak snapped in their lastouting – a 70-66 loss to undefeated SMU in the Las Vegas Classic championshipgame on Dec. 23.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (11-2): The Buffaloes’ only otherloss came against No. 7 Iowa State in the season opener, but this will only bethe team’s third true road game of the season following wins at Auburn (91-84)and Colorado State (88-77). Behind forward Josh Scott (team-leading 18.4 pointsand 9.4 rebounds), Colorado ranks third in the Pac-12 in scoring (83.1 points)and second in rebound margin (plus-11.5). Guard George King (14.4 points) andJosh Fortune (11.8) also are averaging double digits, with the latter havingearned Las Vegas Classic All-Tournament honors after averaging 12.5 points andhitting 11 of his 21 3-point attempts in two Sin City outings.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (10-3): The Golden Bears’ onlyloss since the start of December was a 63-62 overtime setback Dec. 22 at No. 5Virginia. Matthews is averaging 13.1 points and is joined by backcourt mate TyroneWallace (15.5 points) and forwards Jaylen Brown (14.5) and Ivan Rabb (12.4) indouble digits. Defense, though, has been the Golden Bears’ main calling card, asthey lead the Pac-12 in field goal-percentage defense (37.0) while allowingonly 64.8 points per outing.

TIP-INS

1. California owns a 13-12 series edge, but is10-1 in Berkeley with Colorado’s only win coming in 2004.

2. The Golden Bears are 9-0 at home, winning byan average of 19.2 points after an 86-60 rout of Davidson in their last outingon Monday.

3. At 41.3 percent and 8.9 per game, theBuffaloes are pacing the Pac-12 from the 3-point arc with King (29) and Fortune(27) combining for nearly half of the team’s 116 made treys.

PREDICTION: Colorado 73, California 71