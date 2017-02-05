Dismissed by many experts after opening Pac-12 play with seven straight losses, Colorado has suddenly transformed into one of the most dangerous teams in the league. The Buffaloes have won three in a row heading into Sunday’s road matchup against California, which sits tied for third in the league standings with UCLA.

Senior guard Derrick White, averaging a team-high 16.3 points, recorded 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and a pair of steals in Thursday’s 81-74 win at Stanford as the Buffaloes ended a 10-game road losing streak in Pac-12 play. “He’s so important to us,” coach Tad Boyle told reporters. “He just makes winning basketball plays. He knows how to play. You can't teach the things he does.” The same could be said for Cal’s stellar duo of forward Ivan Rabb and wing Jabari Bird, who combined for 38 points and 21 rebounds in Thursday’s 77-75 double overtime victory over Utah. After battling injuries for much of his career, Bird has been a key part of the Bears' three-game winning streak, highlighted by the senior's alley-oop dunk with three seconds left in the second overtime against the Utes.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT COLORADO (13-10, 3-7 Pac-12): The Buffaloes lost four of their first seven Pac-12 games by three points or fewer before breaking through with a pair of wins over the Oregon schools. Boyle’s team committed a season-high 23 turnovers in Thursday’s win over Stanford but earned the victory behind 19 points from forward Xavier Johnson and 33 points from its bench, including freshman forward Tory Miller (10 points and seven rebounds). Miller is shooting 65.1 percent in Pac-12 play for the Buffaloes, who have dominated the paint during their three-game winning streak.

ABOUT CAL (16-6, 7-3): With Rabb continuing to draw double-teams, coach Cuonzo Martin has asked for more offense from the athletic Bird, who has scored in double figures in four straight games and finished with a career-high 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting against Utah. “We expect him to play at this level. We expect him to make big shots,” Martin told reporters. “We need that from him.” Bird has established a strong connection with freshman point guard Charlie Moore, who played a season-high 41 minutes against the Utes and finished with 17 points and seven assists.

TIP-INS

1. Cal is 11-0 against the Buffaloes in Berkeley.

2. Colorado has scored at least 80 points in five of its last seven games.

3. Cal is second in the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 63.0 points per game.

PREDICTION: Cal 72, Colorado 67