Colorado 59, California 56: Askia Booker scored 17 points and Xavier Talton added 13 as the Buffaloes edged the Golden Bears in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Josh Scott collected 11 points and six rebounds for No. 5 seed Colorado (23-10), which will face top-seeded Arizona in Friday’s semifinals after Justin Cobbs missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer. Xavier Johnson had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes, who avenged Saturday’s 66-65 overtime loss to the Golden Bears.

Cobbs led fourth-seeded California (19-13) with 21 points, including 14 in the second half, and Richard Solomon grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds. Tyrone Wallace scored 13 points and David Kravish chipped in 10 for the Golden Bears, who missed 17 of their 22 shots from 3-point range.

California shot 2-for-12 from beyond the arc and attempted just one free throw in the first half to trail 31-22 at the break. Ricky Kreklow opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers and the Golden Bears cut the deficit to 49-48 when Cobbs scored with 6:39 remaining.

Cobbs powered the Golden Bears’ comeback down the stretch and scored with eight seconds left to cut the lead to 58-56 and California had a chance to tie after Eli Stalzer converted one of his two foul shots on the other end. Cobbs finished with four rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Golden Bears, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado, which improved to 15-2 in games decided by fewer than 10 points this season, outrebounded the Golden Bears 38-29. … The Buffaloes lost both meetings against Arizona this season, including an 88-61 loss at home on Feb. 22. … Solomon fell a rebound shy of matching his career high.