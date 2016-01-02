Cal 79, Colorado 65

Junior guard Jordan Mathews made five 3-pointers and matched his season high with 22 points, leading Cal to a 79-65 victory over visiting Colorado in a Pac-12 Conference opener Friday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Freshman forward Jaylen Brown recorded his third double-double, posting 17 points and 11 rebounds for Cal (11-3, 1-0 Pac-12). Senior guard Tyrone Wallace had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Sophomore center Kingsley Okoroh added 10 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots.

Senior forward Josh Scott had 16 points and seven rebounds for Colorado (11-3, 0-1). Junior forward Wesley Gordon had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Cal outscored Colorado 10-0 over the first 5:08 and took a 16-4 lead on a layup by Wallace. The Buffaloes cut the deficit to six on a layup by junior forward Tre‘Shaun Fletcher, but the Golden Bears responded with a 16-4 run to take a 32-14 lead.

The Bears led 34-21 at the break and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second half. They went up 41-23 on a jumper by freshman forward Ivan Rabb, stretched the lead to 20 on a 3-pointer by Mathews and led by as many as 23 late in the second half.