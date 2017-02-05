Cal holds off Colorado

Charlie Moore scored 17 points and tied his career high with eight assists, leading California to a 77-66 victory over visiting Colorado in a Pac-12 Conference game Sunday at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Grant Mullins scored 16 points for Cal (17-6, 8-3 Pac-12), which has won four in a row. Ivan Rabb had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jabari Bird had 10 points and six rebounds.

Derrick White scored 25 points for Colorado (13-11, 3-8), which had won three in a row. Tori Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Cal took an early 10-7 lead on a 3-pointer by Moore and extended the lead to five on a 3-pointer by Grant Mullins. The Golden Bears later staged a 19-0 run to take a commanding 32-12 lead following a barrage of 3-pointers by Moore, Bird and Sam Singer.

Cal carried a 41-26 advantage into the break, but Colorado battled back. White scored six consecutive points during an 8-0 run to help the Buffaloes cut the deficit to seven on two free throws by George King.

The Bears quickly pushed the lead back to double digits and went up 54-41 on a layup by Singer. The Buffaloes made one last push to get within five on a 3-pointer by White with 3:21 to play, but a big 3-pointer by Mullins helped the Bears withstand the charge.

Cal shot 41.3 percent from the field and made 11 of 29 from 3-point range. They held a 40-32 rebounding advantage and blocked six shots.

Kameron Rooks played a key role off the bench for the Bears, posting nine points and six rebounds. Singer also scored nine points.

Colorado shot 36.8 percent and made just 6 of 21 from beyond the arc. The starters combined to make 17 of 43 from the field.