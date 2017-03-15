Preview: Colorado at Central Florida

Central Florida will make only its seventh Division I postseason appearance and first in five years Wednesday when it hosts Coloradoin the opening round of the NIT. The goal now for the Knights is earningthe program’s first major Division I postseason win with its 0-1 and 0-4 records inthe NIT and NCAA Tournament, respectively, after a run to the CBI semifinals in 2011.

Under first-year coach Johnny Dawkins, UCF has madea nine-win improvement over last season and finished fourth in the AmericanAthletic Conference with an 11-7 mark. The Knights cruised to an 84-54 AAC tournamentquarterfinal win over Memphis before falling 70-59 to regular-season andeventual tourney-champion SMU in the semifinals and will now get to host theirfirst NIT game as a fourth seed. Colorado, meanwhile, earned a fifth seed afterfinishing seventh in the Pac-12 and bowing out in the conference-tourneysemifinals to eventual-champ Arizona. It’s unaccustomed territory for theBuffaloes, who have played in the NCAA Tournament in four of the previous five seasonsunder coach Tad Boyle, but now Colorado is back in the NIT for the first timesince 2011 when it won three home games and advanced to the semifinals as No. 1seed.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT COLORADO (19-14): The Buffaloes finishedthe regular season on a roll, winning eight of their final 11 and then beatWashington State 73-63 in the opening round of the Pac-12 tourney beforefalling to second-seeded Arizona 92-78. Senior guard Derrick White, a DivisionII transfer, has been far and away Colorado’s best player all season, leadingthe team in scoring (17.7), assists (4.3) and steals (1.3) while earning All-Pac-12 first-team and all-defensive team honors.Senior forward Xavier Johnson (14.8) and junior guard George King (11.4) alsoare averaging double figures scoring while King (6.8 boards), senior forward WesleyGordon (6.5) and Johnson (6.0) are the team’s leading rebounders.

ABOUT UCF (21-11): The Knights, who suit up onlyseven scholarship players, have gotten it done with defense as they own thenation’s best field-goal percentage against (36.2) and rank fourth nationally with60.6 points surrendered per outing. Credit a good deal of that to Division I’stallest player, 7-6 sophomore Tacko Fall, who is averaging 2.5 blocks and 9.6rebounds per game while shooting 72.2 percent from the floor and averaging 11.1points. Sophomore guard B.J. Taylor is averaging a team-most 17.2 points and3.6 assists while senior guard Matt Williams is averaging 15.0 points and rankssixth nationally with 3.44 made 3-pointers per game.

TIP-INS

1. White totaled 57 points, 11 rebounds and 10assists in his two Pac-12 Tournament games.

2. UCF ranks fourth nationally with 41.2 reboundsper game and is sixth with a plus-8.8 rebound margin.

3. The winner of this game will play the winnerof the matchup between top-seeded Illinois State and eighth-seed UC Irvine in the second round.

PREDICTION: UCF 66, Colorado 58