5 months ago
Taylor powers UCF past Colorado
#Intel
March 16, 2017 / 1:34 AM / 5 months ago

Taylor powers UCF past Colorado

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Taylor powers UCF past Colorado

Guard B.J. Taylor overcame a sluggish start to score 21 of his team-high 26 points in the second half to lead Central Florida to a 79-74 victory over Colorado in an NIT first-round game Wednesday night at CFE Arena in Orlando, Fla.

The No. 4 seed in their bracket, the Knights (22-11) registered their first win in the event in two appearances and will get the winner of the Illinois State-UC Irvine game in the second round on a date to be determined.

The fifth-seeded Buffaloes (19-15), who got a game-high 30 points from guard Derrick White, cut a 74-62 deficit with just over a minute left down to 74-71 with 22.4 seconds left.

But Taylor answered with two free throws with 21 seconds left and guard/forward A.J. Davis made three of four free throws over the final 12 seconds to clinch it.

The Knights went on a 15-4 run midway through the second half to rebuild the double-digit cushion they had nearly lost in the first period, taking a 58-46 lead on Taylor's 3-pointer at the 9:02 mark.

The Buffaloes trimmed that back to six points, 60-54, with under seven minutes left. But Taylor hit a long 3-pointer coming out of a timeout to stem Colorado's 6-0 run, and the Knights went up 74-62 before the Buffaloes put on a late surge.

The Knights came out firing in building a 25-13 lead by the midway point of the first half. Guard Matt Williams had three of his 3-pointers by then and 13 of his 17 points.

But the Buffaloes began chipping away at that gap and eventually closed to within three points at 34-31 with 2:12 left in the period. Guard Dominique Collier's long 3-pointer, his only basket of the half, brought Colorado within 38-34 at the halftime break.

UCF shot 60 percent over the first half to 45.2 for Colorado and had an 18-11 advantage in rebounding but had six turnovers to Colorado's two. Neither team hit a free throw, with UCF missing four attempts and Colorado missing its only try.

The Knights ended up shooting 54.3 percent for the game and 12 of 22 on 3-pointers to the Buffaloes' 42.3 percent and 9 of 33.

