Preview: Colorado at Colorado State

Josh Scott didn’t exactly have an enjoyableouting last season against Colorado State. Colorado’s leading scorer andrebounder hopes to rectify that Sunday when the Buffaloes visit the Rams.

It will be the seniorforward’s final game in the annual rivalry, and he’ll be trying to bounce backfrom his 2-point showing on 0-of-7 shooting a year ago in a 62-60 home loss. The6-10 Scott is currently averaging 17.9 points and 9.6 rebounds and shooting65.2 percent from the field. “I know who lost last year,” Scott told Colorado’sathletics web site. “Do I plan on having a big night? Yes. Do I think ourteam’s going to win? Yes. We felt the loss last year, and no one wants to feelit again.” The teams have been headed in opposite directions of latewith the Buffaloes having won six straight and the Rams having dropped theirlast two after a 5-0 start.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports

ABOUT COLORADO (6-1): This will be the Buffaloes’fourth in-state matchup in a row, beating Air Force (81-70), Northern Colorado(82-52) and Division II Fort Lewis (95-71) to close out a five-game homestand. Coloradohas averaged 86.8 points during its current six-game run and is shooting 47.7percent overall, including 43.3 percent from 3-point range. Aside from Scott, guardsGeorge King (15.6 points) and Josh Fortune (11.6) also are averaging doublefigures and both have shown plenty of range so far, posting identical 15-of-323-point shooting lines.

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (5-2): The Rams surprisedhost Northern Iowa 84-78 in the season opener to ignite a 5-0 start, but they’vesince fallen to UTEP (99-90 in the double-overtime championship of the CorpusChristi Classic) and visiting Long Beach State (83-77). Guards Gian Clavell (21.3points), John Gillon (13.8) and Antwan Scott (13.8) and forward Emmanuel Omogbo(12.9) are all averaging in double figures for Colorado State, which ranks eighthnationally with 89.6 points per game. Led by Omogbo (8.9 rebounds) and Clavell(8.6), the Rams also rank 11th nationally with 45 boards per outing.

TIP-INS

1. The two schools have met every season since1990 with Colorado winning 10 of the last 15 meetings.

2. The Buffaloes’ six-game win streak is theirlongest since a 10-game run during nonconference play in 2013.

3. Colorado State had won 21 consecutiveregular-season nonconference games prior to its loss to UTEP on Nov. 28.

PREDICTION: Colorado 84, Colorado State 81