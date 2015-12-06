Colorado 88, Colorado State 77

Senior forward Josh Scott had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead visiting Colorado to an 88-77 victory over Colorado State on Sunday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

Scott led five players who scored in double figures for Colorado (7-1). Junior guard Josh Fortune came off the bench to score 16 points and junior forward Wesley Gordon had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Senior guard Gian Clavell scored 18 points for Colorado State (5-3). Senior guard Antwan Scott scored 17 off the bench and junior guard John Gillon had 16.

The Buffaloes trailed by 13 at halftime before outscoring the Rams 15-1 to start the second half, taking a 54-53 lead on a layup by sophomore guard George King with 16:14 to play. The game was tied with less than seven minutes remaining when Scott scored to spark a 9-2 run that put Colorado in control.

Colorado jumped out to a 10-2 lead over the first three minutes, but Colorado State mounted an 11-0 run to take a 16-12 lead on a layup by Gillon with 12:04 to play in the opening period. The Rams extended their lead to 27-18 with a subsequent 9-0 run and carried a 52-39 lead into the break.