FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado 88, Colorado State 77
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 6, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Colorado 88, Colorado State 77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Colorado 88, Colorado State 77

Senior forward Josh Scott had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead visiting Colorado to an 88-77 victory over Colorado State on Sunday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

Scott led five players who scored in double figures for Colorado (7-1). Junior guard Josh Fortune came off the bench to score 16 points and junior forward Wesley Gordon had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Senior guard Gian Clavell scored 18 points for Colorado State (5-3). Senior guard Antwan Scott scored 17 off the bench and junior guard John Gillon had 16.

The Buffaloes trailed by 13 at halftime before outscoring the Rams 15-1 to start the second half, taking a 54-53 lead on a layup by sophomore guard George King with 16:14 to play. The game was tied with less than seven minutes remaining when Scott scored to spark a 9-2 run that put Colorado in control.

Colorado jumped out to a 10-2 lead over the first three minutes, but Colorado State mounted an 11-0 run to take a 16-12 lead on a layup by Gillon with 12:04 to play in the opening period. The Rams extended their lead to 27-18 with a subsequent 9-0 run and carried a 52-39 lead into the break.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.