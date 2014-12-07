Preview: Colorado at Georgia

Colorado guard Askia Booker found his shooting stroke in the last two games and caught fire from beyond the arc. The senior guard will try to lead the Buffaloes to a fourth straight victory when they visit Georgia on Sunday. Colorado’s lone loss came in its only true road game at Wyoming on Nov. 22, when Booker was limited to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting in 21 minutes.

The Bulldogs had a rough trip to New York for the NIT Season Tip-Off, dropping back-to-back games to Gonzaga and Minnesota, but picked things up with an 86-55 thrashing of Chattanooga on the road Tuesday. ”I thought (against Chattanooga) we played with the kind of intensity and unselfishness that we’re capable of,“ Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters. ”When we play like that, and help each other, we’re a pretty good offensive team, maybe the best we’ve had in the past couple of years.” The Buffaloes have a pretty good offensive team as well and shot 50 percent from 3-point range in a 72-55 victory over San Francisco on Wednesday.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT COLORADO (5-1): Booker averaged 13.7 points last season and was the team’s second-leading returning scorer but failed to reach double figures in any of the first four games while going 9-of-36 from the field. The Los Angeles native picked it up with 18 points in a victory over Lipscomb last Sunday and was at his best against San Francisco, scoring a season-high 21 points while going 5-of-6 from 3-point range. Leading scorer John Scott (16.3), who went for 29 points and 13 rebounds against Lipscomb, got a chance to relax against San Francisco and cruised to 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting.

ABOUT GEORGIA (4-3): Matching the efficiency of Scott and Booker for the Bulldogs will be Marcus Thornton and Kenny Gaines, who combined to go 19-of-22 from the floor - 6-of-7 from 3-point range - at Chattanooga. Gaines was just 5-of-22 from 3-point range over the first six games before knocking down 5-of-6 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs have cruised by mid- and low-major competition but are 0-3 against the likes of Georgia Tech, Gonzaga and Minnesota.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia C Yante Maten recorded six blocks at Chattanooga – his second game this season with at least four.

2. Booker scored 19 points when Colorado topped the Bulldogs 84-70 at home on Dec. 28, 2013.

3. The Buffaloes have held five of their six opponents to less than 60 points.

PREDICTION: Georgia 62, Colorado 59