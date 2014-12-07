Georgia 64, Colorado 57: Marcus Thornton scored 16 points and the Bulldogs locked down on the defensive end to dispatch the visiting Buffaloes.

J.J. Frazier went 3-of-3 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line to match a career high with 15 points off the bench as Georgia (5-3) improved to 4-0 at home. Charles Mann and Juwan Parker added 10 points apiece and combined for 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Josh Scott collected 18 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado (5-2) had a three-game winning streak come to an end. Askia Booker added a game-high 20 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 35.6 percent from the field.

Xavier Johnson’s 3-pointer knotted it at 22, but Colorado went the last four minutes of the first half without scoring as Georgia closed with a 12-0 run to grab a 34-22 lead at the break. The drought lasted over seven minutes in total before Booker’s layup just under three minutes into the second half.

The Bulldogs were up 16 points early in the second half and held a 39-24 edge before the Buffaloes finally got something going on offense and pulled off a 13-6 run to cut the deficit to eight points with nine minutes left. Scott’s dunk kept Colorado within 52-44 with five minutes remaining, but Georgia held off the charge and closed it out at the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado dropped to 0-2 in true road games and averaged 45 points in those two games while putting up 75.8 in the five home games. … Georgia G Kenny Gaines was held to four points before leaving early in the second half with a shoulder injury. … The Buffaloes went 2-of-17 from beyond the arc while the Bulldogs hit 7-of-16.