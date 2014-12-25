Preview: Colorado at Hawaii

Two days in Honolulu have produced two very different types of games for Colorado, which figures to get tested again on Thursday when it faces Hawaii in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic. The Buffaloes rolled to an 82-68 win over DePaul on Monday, but were held to 36.5 percent shooting in Tuesday’s 53-50 loss to George Washington. “It was a rock ‘em, sock ‘em game … a totally different game compared to yesterday’s game, which was a pick-up game,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said.

The Buffaloes will try for a second time to get Boyle his 100th career win against the Rainbow Warriors, who followed up Monday’s 66-58 first-round upset of Nebraska with a heartbreaking 80-79 overtime loss in the semifinals to No. 11 Wichita State. Hawaii held a one-point edge in the final seconds of a game that featured 22 lead changes before the Shockers’ Rashard Kelly scored on a putback with 3.8 seconds left to spoil the Rainbow Warriors’ bid for their first win over a ranked team in three years. “We thought we should have won this, so we’ll come back even more hungry on Thursday,” reserve guard Isaac Fleming told Warrior Insider.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT COLORADO (7-4): The Buffaloes did themselves no favors against the Colonials, missing 11 of their first 12 shots – most of which came after leading scorer Askia Booker picked up two fouls in the first 4:12 and sat out most of the first half. Colorado went 11-of-17 from the foul line on Tuesday after going 31-of-38 on Monday and more than half of the Buffaloes’ 13 missed free throws in Hawaii have come from Josh Scott, who is 5-for-12 in Honolulu after converting 52-of-57 through nine games. “If it’s (mechanical) maybe we have to look at it and just get him back on track because he is a good free-throw shooter, certainly better than he shot (Tuesday) and even (Monday),” Boyle told reporters after the game.

ABOUT HAWAII (9-4): The Rainbow Warriors helped themselves immensely by setting season highs in 3-point makes (10), attempts (23) and percentage (43.5) while battling the Shockers to a draw on the boards (36-36). Missouri transfer Stefan Jankovic scored 12 points in his second game with the team on Tuesday before fouling out, combining with Fleming (17 points) to give the Rainbow Warriors a season-high 29 points off the bench. “(Aaron) Valdes, (Roderick) Bobbitt and Fleming … those guys are good, and Jankovic is getting better. I don’t want to play them again – I wouldn’t want to play them even in (Wichita’s) Koch Arena,” Shockers coach Gregg Marshall told Warrior Insider.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 4-of-25 beyond the arc in two games in Honolulu after going 12-of-18 in its last pre-tournament contest – a 93-68 win over Northern Colorado on Dec. 13.

2. A win on Thursday would give the Rainbow Warriors their highest finish in the six-year history of this event.

3. Tuesday marked only the fourth time in 49 games in five seasons under Boyle that the Buffaloes lost a game in which they won the rebounding battle and held their opponent under 40 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Hawaii 77, Colorado 73