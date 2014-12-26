(Updated: Minor editing throughout CHANGES time in lede and wording at end of graph 3 CHANGES time of Thomas’ triple in graph 5 REWORDS third note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

Hawaii 69, Colorado 66: Negus Webster-Chan hit a floater in the lane with 24 seconds left as the host Rainbow Warriors edged the Buffaloes in third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic.

Freshman Isaac Fleming came off the bench to score 18 points for Hawaii (10-4), which has won all three of its meetings with Colorado. Garrett Nevels and Webster-Chan each chipped in with 12 points as the Rainbow Warriors secured their highest finish in the six-year history of this event.

Josh Scott poured in 23 points for Colorado (7-5), which has dropped two straight and four of six. Askia Booker contributed 22 points while Xavier Johnson posted 15 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes, who saw only three other players score – none with more than three points.

Hawaii knocked down five of its 10 shots beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes, but Scott matched his scoring output over the first two games combined in Honolulu with 15 first-half points to power Colorado to a one-point advantage at the break. Nevels hit a pair of jumpers early in the second half before drilling two 3-pointers over a six-plus minute span as the Rainbow Warriors built a 58-50 lead with 8:24 to play.

Dustin Thomas’ first triple of the season with 6:50 left ended a field-goal drought of more than five minutes and sparked a run of 12 consecutive points for the Buffaloes before Fleming drained a 3-pointer following a timeout to end it. Colorado hit four free throws to counter a pair of buckets from Hawaii down the stretch, but Webster-Chan’s shot and two free throws from Roderick Bobbitt seconds later sealed it for the Rainbow Warriors, who forced a half-court heave from Booker as time expired.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bobbitt took an inadvertent elbow to his left eye on an offensive rebound from Colorado F Wesley Gordon in the first half. Bobbitt was able to return for the second half after sitting out the final seven minutes before intermission. … Johnson and Stefan Jankovic were each assessed a technical foul with 4:39 to go after a verbal exchange while Johnson was at the foul line after Jankovic fouled him after a rebound on the other end. … G Aaron Valdes – the Rainbow Warriors’ leading scorer entering Thursday at 16.7 points – battled foul trouble all game and scored his only bucket with 2:40 remaining before picking up his fifth foul seven seconds later.