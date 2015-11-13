Preview: Colorado vs. Iowa State

Coach Fred Hoiberg may have left Iowa State, buthe didn’t leave behind a bare cupboard in Ames. In fact, the seventh-rankedCyclones are well stocked as they head into the season opener Friday againstColorado at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Four starters and twoother key players from the rotation that won its second straight Big 12Tournament title are back for Iowa State. And with Hoiberg now coaching theNBA’s Chicago Bulls, it will be former Murray State coach Steve Prohm in chargeof a program that has made four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.“Obviously, we have big dreams, big goals, big aspirations of winning Big 12championships and making a great postseason run,” Prohm said at the Big 12Media Day gathering last month in Kansas City. “But right now ... it’s aboutgetting better and enjoying the process, and trusting the process of gettingbetter.” Colorado is also aiming to improve coming off its firstlosing season in coach Tad Boyle’s five years in Boulder.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (2014-15: 25-9): Prohminherits an All-America centerpiece to work with in senior forward GeorgesNiang, the reigning Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player who led the Cyclonesin scoring (15.3) while pulling down a career-best 5.4 rebounds a seasonago. Joining Niang will be fellow returning starters Monte Morris (11.9 points,5.2 assists), Jameel McKay (11 points, team-leading 7.6 rebounds) and Naz Mitrou-Long(10.1 points), who underwent successful offseason hip surgery. Niang is a preseasonAll-Big 12 selection while Morris and McKay received honorable mentionrecognition by the conference coaches, who also voted Iowa State to finish thirdbehind 11-time defending regular-season-champion Kansas and Oklahoma.

ABOUT COLORADO (2014-15: 16-18): Injury absences –most notably the eight-game conference-opening stretch missed by big man JoshScott (14.5 points, team-high 8.4 rebounds) – sidetracked the Buffs lastseason, and the misfortune continued this spring when swingman Xavier Johnson(10.3 points) suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Boyle said at his Pac-12 MediaDay news conference that the “absolute” earliest Johnson could return is mid-to-late December, but there’s also the distinct possibility he’ll take amedical redshirt and sit out the entire campaign. Regardless, Colorado must replace leading scorer Askia Booker and Boyle will be counting on returningstarter forward Wesley Gordon (6.6 points, 6.9 rebounds), swingman Tre’Shaun Fletcher(5.4 points) and guards Dominique Collier (4.7 points) and Xavier Talton (4.3points).

TIP-INS

1. Prohm posted a 104-29 record in his fourseasons at Murray State with the Racers winning the Ohio Valley Conferenceregular-season title each year.

2. Mitrou-Long had a game-high 20 points, including6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, as Iowa State tuned up for the season witha 106-60 exhibition win over Grand Valley State on Nov. 6.

3. Colorado, coming off its first losing Pac-12season at 7-11, was picked to finished seventh in the conference in the league’spreseason media poll.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 74, Colorado 65