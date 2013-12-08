Colorado 75, Kansas 72

(Updated: Minor edits.)

Colorado 75, No. 7 Kansas 72: Askia Booker scored 15 points and made a running 3-pointer at the buzzer as the host Buffaloes snapped their 19-game losing streak to the Jayhawks.

Booker took an inbounds pass from Xavier Johnson with 2.9 seconds and drove over midcourt before swishing a shot from about 25 feet as Colorado (9-1) won for only the second time in its last 48 meetings with Kansas. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half for the Buffaloes.

Johnson and Josh Scott scored 14 points apiece for Colorado, which survived a 22-for-37 effort from the free-throw line and led as many as nine in the second half. Dinwiddie contributed a game-high seven assists while going 8-for-10 from the line, including 5-of-6 in the final 1:44.

Freshman sensation Andrew Wiggins scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half for Kansas (6-2), which was playing its first true road game. Wiggins was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 12.8 seconds left and made only two before a basket by Kansas’ Perry Ellis with four seconds remaining set the stage for Booker’s heroics.

Joel Embiid scored eight of his 10 points in the opening 9:47, forcing Colorado into a zone for the first time this season as Kansas raced to a 21-12 advantage. The Buffaloes responded by scoring 21 of the final 30 points before intermission to take a 33-30 lead and Tre‘Shaun Fletcher’s dunk put them on top 53-44 with 11:31 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wiggins went to bench with two fouls 4:50 into the game and Dinwiddie followed him 1:50 later after picking up his second. ... The Jayhawks’ previous two losses to the Buffaloes were 60-59 in 2003 and 79-71 in 1991. ... Colorado freshman F Wesley Gordon, averaging 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds, missed the game with an undisclosed injury.