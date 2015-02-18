Preview: Colorado at Oregon

Oregon has work to do if it is to make three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, and it cannot afford to stumble against visiting Colorado on Wednesday. The Ducks, who are tied for third in the Pac-12 with UCLA, entered the week 60th in the RPI rankings - a bubble number at best, but one that will improve if they also defeat No. 9 Utah this weekend before finishing with three road games. Oregon, though, first has to deal with the struggling Buffaloes, who snapped a three-game losing streak with a 64-58 victory over Stanford on Sunday while their best three players are less than 100 percent because of injuries.

The Ducks’ NCAA resume took a hit Saturday when their four-game win streak was snapped with a 72-63 loss to UCLA, creating a season split for the teams who could be fighting for one tournament spot. Oregon continues to ride senior guard Joe Young, who averages 19.8 points - leading the Pac-12 - and 36 minutes. “We’re just worried about getting better, and keep winning games,” Young told reporters prior to the Ducks’ 80-75 victory at USC on Feb. 11. “Everybody’s mentioning the bubble, but we’ve just got to get ready for practice. That’s the main thing.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT COLORADO (12-12, 5-7 Pac-12): Senior guard Askia Booker (hip), junior center Josh Scott (back) and junior swingman Xavier Johnson (ankle) account for nearly 63 percent of the Buffaloes’ offense, but missed a combined 13 games before reuniting for the last two. “Up until the injury, I thought Xavier was having a good year,” coach Tad Boyle told the Boulder Daily Camera. “I thought he was one of our more consistent guys effort-wise and production-wise. Since the injury, it just hasn’t been there.” Sophomore forward Wesley Gordon (7.3 points, team-best 7.7 rebounds) has avoided the injury bug and is poised to become an elite rebounder.

ABOUT OREGON (18-8, 8-5): Young, who is one of six active players to score 2,000 career points, also averages 4.6 rebounds and a team-high 3.7 assists. Senior guard Jalil Abdul-Bassit (8.8 points per game) scored a career-high 24 points while shooting 7-for-12 from 3-point range against UCLA and is one of several players who must step up and support Young. Junior forward Elgin Cook (12.6 points. 5.7 rebounds) and freshman forward Dillon Brooks (12, 4.7) are the other Ducks averaging in double figures, but the No. 1 team in the Pac-12 in scoring at 76.8 points boasts an eight-player rotation who all average at least four points and 19 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon is 12-0 when holding its opponent to fewer than 70 points.

2. Colorado is 1-7 on the road, with the victory coming in triple overtime against USC 98-94 on Jan. 29.

3. The Buffaloes have won four straight meetings and five of six since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

PREDICTION: Oregon 76, Colorado 67