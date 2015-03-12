Preview: Colorado vs. Oregon

Colorado closed the regular season with four losses in its final six games, but the Buffaloes are back in their comfort zone at the Pac-12 tournament. The 10th-seeded Buffaloes are 8-2 all-time in the league tournament heading into Thursday’s quarterfinal against No. 2 seed Oregon at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Ducks guard Joseph Young, who was named Pac-12 Player of the Year after averaging a league-high 19.8 points, scored 23 points in a 73-60 victory over Colorado in Eugene on Feb. 18.

The Buffaloes showed why they could be a tournament darkhorse with a strong performance Wednesday, when Askia Booker scored 20 points in a 78-71 victory over No. 7 seed Oregon State. Forward Josh Scott was slowed by back pain early in league play, but the 6-10 junior is averaging 23 points and 11.7 rebounds over his last three games. Scott grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds in last month’s loss to the Ducks and will need another strong effort Thursday against an Oregon team that ended the regular season with 11 wins in its final 13 games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (15-16): While Oregon ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 76 points per game, the Buffaloes are capable of keeping pace thanks to an offense that has clicked with Scott’s return to full health. “He’s a lot healthier and he’s putting the ball in the basket at a very high level,” Booker told reporters. “He’s offensive rebounding and he’s making the most of his free throws.” Guard Tre‘Shaun Fletcher scored a career-high 12 points in the first-round win over Oregon State but also committed seven of Colorado’s 18 turnovers.

ABOUT OREGON (23-8): The Ducks, picked to finish eighth in the Pac-12 preseason poll, reached the 20-win mark for the fifth consecutive season and took home numerous conference awards, including Dana Altman as coach of the year. Forwards Jordan Bell and Dillon Brooks were named to the all-freshman team while forward Elgin Cook was an All-Pac-12 second-team selection. Dwayne Benjamin - another forward - has struggled at the foul line (44.9 percent) but scored in double figures in four of his last five games while serving as Altman’s top reserve.

TIP-INS

1. The winner meets No. 3 seed Utah or sixth-seeded Stanford in Friday’s semifinals.

2. Colorado is 3-13 when trailing at halftime.

3. Young has 1,257 career points at Oregon and is seven points shy of breaking Terrell Brandon’s two-season school scoring record.

PREDICTION: Oregon 76, Colorado 68