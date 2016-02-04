Preview: Colorado at Oregon

First place in Pac-12 will be on the lineWednesday night when Oregon hosts Colorado. The 17th-ranked Ducksare sitting atop the conference at the midway mark at 7-2 while the Buffaloesare one of four teams a game back in second at 6-3.

Unranked from Dec. 14-Jan.24, Oregon has surged back into polls on the strength of seven wins in its lasteight games. Included in that run are victories over nationally ranked USC(89-81) and Arizona (83-75). “It takes everybody thinking the right way, and we’regetting better,” Ducks coach Dana Altman told the media on Tuesday. “But that’sthe exciting thing: In February, we can even get better.” Oregon’s only loss,though, in those last eight contests came at Colorado (91-87) on Jan. 17.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT COLORADO (17-5, 6-3 Pac-12): That home winover the Ducks is one of five victories in a six-game stretch for theBuffaloes, who bring a three-game win streak to Eugene. Guard George King hasbeen hot of late, averaging 19 points while connecting on 12-of-18 3-pointattempts over his last four games. Overall, King is averaging 14.7 points andshooting 48 percent from beyond the arc while big man Josh Scott continues tolead the team in scoring (17.4) and rebounding (9.5).

ABOUT OREGON (18-4, 7-2): Over their last fivegames, the Ducks are shooting 50.2 percent from the floor and are averagingonly 9.8 turnovers per outing. Overall, Oregon leads the Pac-12 in turnovermargin (plus-2.5) while ranking second in blocked shots (six per game) andsteals (7.8) and third in scoring defense (68.0 points). Forward Dillon Brooks(16.6 points), forward Elgin Cook (13.5) and guard Tyler Dorsey (13.5) are theteam’s leading scorers, while 6-10 Chris Boucher is grabbing a team-most 7.8rebounds per game and is tied for the national lead with 3.27 blocked shots perouting.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado holds a 6-3 series edge since joiningthe Pac-12 in 2011, but Oregon was four of six in Eugene, including a 73-60 homewin a season ago.

2. Scott had 17 points and 11 rebounds in theBuffaloes’ win on Jan. 17 while Brooks had a game-high 21 points for the Ducks,who were outrebounded 39-25 in the contest.

3. Colorado already has surpassed its win total(16-18) from last season and has started 6-3 or better in conference play foronly the third time in its last 43 seasons.

PREDICTION: Oregon 81, Colorado 74