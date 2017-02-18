Colorado is peaking at the right time, having wonsix of its last seven games to breathe some life to its once non-existent NCAATournament chances. But the Buffaloes’ late-season surge will face its toughestchallenge yet Saturday as they visit No. 8 Oregon in Eugene, where the Duckshave reeled off an NCAA-best 41 straight wins and will be playing their seasonhome finale.

Oregon’s latest triumph at Matthew Knight Arenacame Thursday night when it routed visiting Utah 79-61 behind 53.4-percentshooting and 10 blocks on the other end of the court – all while wearing squint-inducing“electric-green” uniforms. “I think every month we’ve gotten better and better,”Ducks forward Jordan Bell said afterward in a post-game news conference. “We’rea totally different team when we (lost) in Maui and at Baylor. … I think we’remaking steps consistently.” Colorado, meanwhile, weathered several runs fromPac-12 cellar-dweller Oregon State for a 60-52 road win and now will try to capa season sweep of the Ducks after winning 74-65 last month in Boulder. “We’vejust gotta go in there, let it all hang out and not overthink it,” Buffaloescoach Tad Boyle said Thursday night. “We have to be ready to play with greatenergy, great passion and great toughness because Oregon is a good team, (and)they’re going to be loaded for bear.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FOX

ABOUT COLORADO (16-11, 6-8 Pac-12): Improveddefensive play has been a key during Colorado’s current run as they’ve held opponentsto 66 points or fewer in four of their last five victories. The play of guardDerrick White also has been a big-time boon for the Buffaloes as he enteredThursday’s contest as the second-leading scorer (18.9 points per game) inPac-12 play and had 20 points, four assists, three steals and a pair of blocksagainst the Beavers. White is averaging a team-best 17.1 points overall and isjoined in double figures by forward Xavier Johnson (14.8) and guard George King(11.4).

ABOUT OREGON (23-4, 12-2): The Ducks havedominated their conference visitors, winning their first eight Pac-12 homegames this season by an average of 19.1 points, including an 85-58 shellackingof No. 6-ranked Arizona two weeks ago. Forward Dillon Brooks (15.1 points), guardTyler Dorsey (13.2), forward Chris Boucher (11.7), Bell (11.1) and guard DylanEnnis (10.8) are all averaging double digits while Bell (8.1 boards) andBoucher (6.5) are the leading rebounders. Boucher (2.68 blocks) and Bell (2.19)are among the conference leaders in swatted shots as Oregon is holding opponentsto 64.3 points per outing and 39.4-percent shooting from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon remains a game behind 13-1 Arizona inthe Pac-12 standings and is now 1.5 games ahead of third-place UCLA.

2. Colorado has won seven of the 11 meetings withthe Ducks since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

3. White had 23 points, five rebounds, fourassists and four steals in the first meeting this season while Oregon’s topthree scorers – Brooks, Dorsey and Boucher – combined for 27 points on 9-of-26shooting with nine turnovers.

PREDICTION: Oregon 78, Colorado 64