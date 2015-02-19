Oregon 73, Colorado 60: Pac-12 scoring leader Joseph Young recorded 23 points, six assists and three steals as the host Ducks took control with a 24-4 run in the first half and held off the struggling Buffaloes.

Dwayne Benjamin came off the bench to register 11 points and a career-high 13 rebounds - his second career double-double - for Oregon (19-8, 9-5 Pac-12), which snapped a four-game slide in the series while seizing sole possession of third place in the conference. Freshman Dillon Brooks contributed 14 points, six rebounds and three steals while Elgin Cook scored 13 to help the Ducks win for the seventh time in their last nine games.

Askia Booker recorded 20 points and seven rebounds despite battling a hip injury as Colorado (12-13, 5-8) lost four the fourth time in its last five games and fell to 1-8 on the road after missing 16 of its 18 tries from 3-point range. Josh Scott scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds while Wesley Gordon added 14 points and six rebounds for the Buffaloes, who committed 16 turnovers while recording only six assists.

Colorado led 11-4 before recording one field goal over the next seven-plus minutes while Young, Brooks and Cook scored seven apiece during the decisive burst, and Oregon scored the final seven points of the first half - the last five by Benjamin - to take a 39-22 lead at the break. The Buffaloes trimmed the deficit to 44-30 after Scott’s bucket 2:50 into the second half before Benjamin’s 3-pointer restored the Ducks’ 17-point advantage 1:56 later.

Colorado whittled away at the deficit and closed to within 63-58 after Xavier Johnson’s 3-pointer with 4:09 to play before Brooks answered with a 3 after Oregon grabbed three consecutive offensive rebounds. Scott’s basket with 2:22 left made it 66-60 and the Buffaloes had a chance to cut the deficit in half before Johnson missed a 3-pointer, and the Ducks sealed the victory by converting 7-of-10 free throws in the final 1:13.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon, which hosts No. 9 Utah on Sunday, improved to 13-0 this season when holding its opponent to fewer than 70 points. ... Scott, a junior, became the 16th player in Colorado history to record 1,000 points (1,034) and 600 rebounds (609). ... The Ducks improved to 27-14 under fifth-year coach Dana Altman in the second half of the Pac-12 season, the third-most victories in the conference during that span behind UCLA (29-12) and Arizona (28-11). ... Young averages 19.9 points.