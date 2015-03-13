(Updated: UPDATES Utah the semifinal opponent in Para 2 DELETES info about possible opponent Stanford in Para 2 and Game Notebook)

Oregon 93, Colorado 85: Joseph Young had 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the second-seeded Ducks withstood a late rally by the Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Elgin Cook scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Jalil Abdul-Bassit added 15 for Oregon (24-8), which faces No. 3 Utah in Friday’s semifinal. Dwayne Benjamin had 12 points and eight rebounds while Dillon Brooks chipped in 11 points and eight boards for the Ducks, who shot 53.2 percent and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games.

Josh Scott collected 16 points and six rebounds while freshman Dominique Collier scored a career-high 14 points for No. 10 seed Colorado (15-17). Leading scorer Askia Booker was held to 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting along with five assists for the Buffaloes, who lost both meetings against the Ducks this season and fell to 8-3 all-time in the Pac-12 tournament.

Oregon trailed as many as 11 in the opening period before Abdul-Bassit sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around one by Young to give the Ducks their first lead at 34-33 with 1:48 left in the half. The Buffaloes held a 37-34 advantage at the break but Young and Benjamin threw down back-to-back dunks during a 16-1 run to put the Ducks ahead 62-47 with just under 12 minutes left.

Young, who was named Pac-12 player of the year earlier this week, scored seven straight points to extend Oregon’s lead to 74-56 with just under seven minutes remaining. The lead reached 15 points before Colorado responded with a 15-4 run to cut the deficit to 80-76 with 1:45 left, but Oregon sealed the victory by converting 11 of its final 12 foul shots.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Ducks lost both meetings against Utah this season. … Oregon F Jordan Bell was held scoreless and grabbed four rebounds before fouling out with 7:45 left and the Ducks leading 69-55. … Oregon, which came in as the league’s top free-throw shooting team at 75.4 percent, was 21-of-26 from the foul line compared to 16-of-23 for Colorado.